Downtown Kankakee shopping event set for Dec. 9

Daily Journal staff report

From 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, Sydney Mongaraz Boudoir is hosting a Girls Night Out Holiday Shopping event at 255 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

The event will feature local vendors including: Sydney Mongaraz Boudoir, Dollhead Blow Dry Bar, Michaela Mantarian Floral Design Co., Clothing Bar, Allison Marie Designs, Holland Street Boutique, Shop Morgan Taylor, Lilla Made, Peerless Charm, Shop Nova, Natural Formations Jewelry, Basic B Design, Dogs Life Apparel Co., SR Skin Studio, Jillian Rose Macarons, Sweets by Vane and Social Grazing.

There will be a selfie station, Christmas tunes and a free holiday drink. There will be an ornament building station with Michaela Mantarian Floral Design Co. and braids, tinsel or feathers available with Dollhead Blow Dry Bar. Charcuterie boxes, macarons, cocoa bombs and more will be available.