Best Bets: Week of Dec. 1-7

<strong>Holidays in Historic Riverview</strong>

Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District will once again feature five of its homes, including Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Prairie-Style house, during its annual Holidays in Historic Riverview Christmas House Walk set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Funds raised will continue to support neighborhood events, promotion and improvements.

Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased in person or online <a href="http://riverviewhistoricdistrict.org" target="_blank">riverviewhistoricdistrict.org</a>.

To purchase advance tickets in person, visit one of these Kankakee-area merchants, including Busse & Rieck, Love Christian Center, The Flower Shoppe Inc., Moon Cookie Gallery, Kankakee County Museum, Tholens’ Garden Center, Ba Da Bloom Flower Shoppe and Joy’s Hallmark.

Day-of-the-event tickets will be $25 and can be purchased at the Trolley Barn.

The tour begins at the Trolley Barn next to the Railroad Depot in Downtown Kankakee, located at 197 S. East Ave.

For more information, contact House Walk Chairman June Boisvert at <a href="mailto:boisvertjune@gmail.com" target="_blank">boisvertjune@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Tracy DeGraaf’s live comedy taping</strong>

Peotone resident and comedian Tracy DeGraaf uses comedy for more than getting laughs — she shares hope. A Christian and breast cancer survivor, she works with churches and health care groups.

“When I go to churches, they end with the gospel message. When I bring my show to hospitals, my closing message is cancer screenings,” DeGraaf said in a news release.

DeGraaf’s cancer was caught in Stage 1 after a routine mammogram. Her tagline is “Comedy That Saves.”

“I picked that because Jesus and a mammogram saves. Jesus will save your soul, and a mammogram will save your life,” she said.

DeGraaf is picking up where she left off pre-pandemic by filming her comedy special, “Life Happens Laugh Anyway,” at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ Community Church, 103 W. Corning Ave., Peotone. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through EventBrite.com for $20 each. Each attendee will receive an autographed copy of DeGraaf’s book “Laugh Anyway Mom” ($15 value).

For more information, call 708-606-7504, and for more information about Tracy DeGraaf, go to <a href="http://www.TracyDeGraaf.com" target="_blank">TracyDeGraaf.com</a>.

<strong>8th Annual Strings For Food</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, a food drive at King Music at 670 W. Broadway in Bradley will exchange a free restring of a six-string electric or acoustic guitar for six non-perishable food items. The food donations will benefit Maternity BVM Parish Food Pantry. For more information, visit <a href="http://kingmusic.com" target="_blank">kingmusic.com</a> or call 815-935-1115.

<strong>Fill The Bus Toy Drive</strong>

The Dugan family’s annual “Fill the Bus” toy drive will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2054 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. Look for the River Valley Metro Bus. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift card that will be provided to children in the community.

For more information, visit <a href="http://www.bit.ly/dugantoydrive21" target="_blank">bit.ly/dugantoydrive21</a>.

<strong>Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair</strong>

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000South Road, Kankakee.

Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points.

Shop for unique gifts such as wall art, stained glass, leather goods, knitted and crocheted items, fabric crafts, quilts, woodcrafts, upcycled and recycled vintage, jewelry, leather goods, painted glass and wood, laser-etched wood and glass, string art, local honey, paper crafts, doll clothes, candles, handmade bath products and more. Les Artisans has a particularly large offering of handmade seasonal décor. Dave’s Coffeecakes will be back with their signature coffeecakes, ready to enjoy or freeze for the holiday season. Enjoy baked goods, lunch items and coffee from Turtle Acres.

The BGHS Board and Les Artisans ask that mask mandates be followed.

There is plenty of parking and admission is free; however, BGHS members will accept any donation to help cover event costs and forward their work preserving local history. Visit the BGHS booth to become a member or purchase local history books.

For more information about Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair, contact coordinator Ellen Stringer at 815-935-5278 or <a href="mailto:lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com" target="_blank">lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com</a>.