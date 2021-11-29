Putting the ring-a-ding-ding back in Christmas

Having rebooted “The Waltons,” the CW hopes to put another spin on holiday specials with “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

“All American” star Taye Diggs joins up with Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger to pay homage to the old Rat Pack TV specials and comedy roasts that showcased the smooth singing, comedy stylings, kidding and camaraderie of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. as well as talent including Joey Bishop, Peter Lawford and Shirley MacLaine.

As with the original “Pack,” “The Black Pack” emphasizes an effortless style served up with an undercurrent of cool. “We Three Kings” will be filled with guest stars and holiday numbers, comedy sketches and Christmas cheer. A second special, “The Black Pack: Excellence,” has been commissioned by the CW to air at a later date and commemorate Juneteenth.

• On a similar variety show theme, Jimmy Fallon invites the judges from “The Voice” to play and perform on “That’s My Jam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will play “The Tonight Show” host’s musical games, including Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Perfect Mashup, the Vinyl Countdown and Slay It, Don’t Spray It.

• Filmed in Nashville, “CMA Country Christmas” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) presents its 12th annual showcase of carols and seasonal favorites sung by country artists including Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Louis York, the Shindellas, Gabby Barrett, Breland, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Pistol Annies and Lainey Wilson.

• An event planner falls for her client’s cousin in the 2021 holiday romance “Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

In the 1990s, it seemed that half the characters in comedies and movies were book editors. Before that, advertising writers and executives were in vogue. If you’re keeping score, Lifetime and Hallmark movies now feature an inordinate number of event and party planners.

• “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) repeats one of its most popular documentaries, “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” exploring the influence of Native American culture and artists on jazz, blues, rhythm and blues and rock and roll. The title refers to the 1958 guitar instrumental by Link Wray, a Shawnee Indian.

The song was considered so incendiary that it was banned on some stations. Guitarists, artists and critics have cited the song as the big bang that launched hard rock, metal and punk. Bob Dylan called “Rumble” “the best instrumental ever.” Speaking of Dylan, “Rumble” also profiles Robbie Robertson of The Band, a Mohawk Indian who toured with Dylan as he migrated from folk to an electric sound.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Navy has a murder problem on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• The finale looms on “The Big Leap” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) continues.

• A tech tycoon may be linked to an activist’s death on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A correspondent is assigned to cover the operations of a survivalist camp in the 2021 holiday comedy “Adventures in Christmasing” (8 p.m., VH1, TV-PG).