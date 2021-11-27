Still I Rise providing hot meal for those in need

Daily Journal staff report

From 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 4, Still I Rise will be hosting a holiday dinner for families, seniors and individuals in need. The free dinner will be held at Kohl Center Banquet Hall, 435 E. Oak St., Kankakee.

There is no registration or ID required. The sit-down, hot meal includes: turkey, dressing, southern green beans and potatoes, mashes potatoes, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and beverages.

For more information or to send donations, call 815-414-9614, or email <a href="mailto:info@still-irise.org" target="_blank">info@still-irise.org</a>.