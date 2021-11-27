Monster Piano Concert featured 94 local musicians

On Nov. 20 at Olivet Nazarene University, 94 local pianists — along with a number of violinists and a conductor — performed in the Monster Piano Concert hosted by Kankakee Valley Music Teachers Association.

Twelve pianos were donated for use by King Music, and pianists played duets together on stage, with as many as 24 pianists playing the same duet simultaneously.

This event takes place every other year and was started in the mid-1990s, according to area piano teacher and KVMTA member Diana Dyche. She said this was the first time performing at ONU, as the event typically is held at Northfield Square mall.

“Usually, we publicize the event and encourage people from the communities to attend,” Dyche said. “This year, because of COVID, we are only publicizing to the families of the students since there are 94 participants.”

The musicians participated in two rehearsals before the event and took part in workshops the morning of the event. In addition to Kankakee County, the event featured many Iroquois County students.

Performers were of all age levels, ranging from age 4 to adults. For more information on this event and KVMTA, search “Kankakee Valley Music Teachers Association” on Facebook.