Library Life: Week of Nov. 28

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, join the library for storytime designed to nurture early literacy. No registration required.

• Tech Time: From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, drop by the library for pop-up tech time. Patrons can come in with questions about technology and have the opportunity to learn about special collections the library offers, such as Kindles.

• Winter Reading Bash: At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, join the library to kickoff its three-month-long Winter Reading Program. The library will be offering a small craft and refreshments and will be available to answer questions about READsquared, the app used to track reading for the program.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Tech Jr: At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, grades fourth through eighth are invited to the library to increase knowledge of technology, including coding building robotics and participating in fun, hands-on activities.

• Messy Art: At 10 a.m. Thursday, ages 2 to 5 are invited to the library for fun process art that encourages creativity, confidence and experimentation.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library to build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on during the month. The winning team will be announced at the next Lego Night. All teams must have at least one adult and one child.

<em>•</em> Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Smooth Fusion: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the library is hosting an open mic night in the 4th Floor Auditorium. Different styles of performing arts are welcome.

• Lion Wreathing: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join the City of Kankakee as two local children will be chosen to assist Mayor Chris Curtis in wreathing the lions at Kankakee Public Library. After the wreathing, the Kankakee High School drum line will lead the crown in a march to the Train Depot for the city’s tree lighting. The event also will include Santa, cookies and hot chocolate and carols with the KHS choir.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Friends of the Library: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Friends of the Library will meet in the Meeting Room.

• Chess Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, chess club will be held in the Meeting Room.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Teen Advisory Group: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Teen Advisory Group (TAG) will meet at the library.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writer’s Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, participants will receive writing prompts to fill out and share. Participants are encouraged to socialize during writing sprints.

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>NOTE: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609