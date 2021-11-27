A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: One-year anniversary

Tuesday will be my one-year anniversary with the Daily Journal.

In some ways, it feels as though I’ve been here only a week. In others, it’s like I’ve been here for years.

In the past year, I have learned so much about this community — more than I ever learned about Will County in my 26-plus years of living in Frankfort.

That’s not to say I don’t love Frankfort; that always will be my home. However, when you’re born somewhere, you look at it through a different lens as opposed to when you move somewhere different.

It was interesting starting a new job in a pandemic. While I had the chance to train (socially distanced, of course) with Misty, my editor, I didn’t meet the rest of the newsroom crew face-to-face for months after my start date because of COVID closing the office.

We talked every day via Zoom, so I was familiar with everyone and their personalities, but it wasn’t until Election Night coverage we all gathered in the newsroom for the first time. And I loved it.

Now, I wouldn’t be writing this if I didn’t believe it to be true — I am a big fan of my coworkers. And I recognize how lucky I am to get to feel that way.

Not only is everyone well-suited for their beat/role, but everyone on this team is willing to help whenever possible. There’s a natural camaraderie that makes coming to work a joy.

Another joy has been this column, which was started on the first Saturday of this calendar year. I couldn’t have imagined then the lovely feedback I would receive from our readers. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.

Some of the columns I’ve received the most feedback on have been on the subject of music. I wanted to remind readers there is a playlist titled “A Taylor-Made Life” on Spotify that includes some of the tunes I’ve mentioned in previous columns.

I’m listening to it as I write this, and it seems apropos that Pink Floyd’s “Time” just started playing in my ears via the shuffled playlist, as this year has been flying at the speed of a freight train.

The lyrics “You are young, and life is long, and there is time to kill today; and then one day you find 10 years have got behind you,” ring more true each and every year.

Years ago, with a lack of responsibilities and seemingly endless amounts of time, it seemed those days never would end. Then, one day, I woke up and, suddenly, I was an adult.

It would be nice for time to slow down a bit, but I don’t lament on those old days as I try to look forward and not back. With that in mind, I look forward to what my next year with the Journal has in store.