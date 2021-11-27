5 opportunities for pictures with Santa

Santa Claus is coming to town, and while he’s saying “Ho, Ho, Ho!” kids, families and even dogs will have the opportunity to say “Cheese!” while getting their photo with Ol’ Saint Nick. Here are five chances next week for a picture with Santa.

<strong>Braidwood on Dec. 3</strong>

From 4 to 7 p.m. at Whitmore Ace Braidwood — 237 N. Front St., Braidwood — come get a photo with Santa with an encouraged $5 donation to the Braidwood Lions Club. Participants will receive digital rights to their photos.

Bourbonnais on Dec. 3

Starting Friday at Northfield Square mall off of Route 50 in Bourbonnais, bring the family for photos with Santa. For more information, call 815-937-4241. The mall is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

<strong>Kankakee on Dec. 4</strong>

From 1 to 3 p.m., bring your pup for a photo with Santa. His jolly elves will snap a photo of your dog or cat sitting on Santa’s lap or seated next to him. All pets must be leashed. Pre-registration is required at <a href="http://www.bit.ly/3bAPkmz" target="_blank">bit.ly/3bAPkmz</a>.

<strong>Manhattan on Dec. 4</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Village Realty, 215 S. State St., Manhattan, stop by for free photos with Santa with hot chocolate and cookies.

<strong>Wilmington on Dec. 5</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon at the Wilmington Lions Club, 805 River St., Wilmington, Santa will be on-site for photos.