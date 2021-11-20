Comedian Doc Love returns home

Kankakee native and comedian Doc Love will return home for a Nov. 27 performance titled “Thankful For It All.” Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

“The audience can expect to see national headlining professional comedians fill the room with love and laughter,” Doc Love said. “The audience is guaranteed to get more than their money’s worth.”

The Kankakee High School graduate, who now lives in Chicago, said the show will be taped for a later broadcast. He said while he has to keep details under wraps, this is the first time he has had the opportunity to tape a live special.

Love has returned home for shows in the past, performing at the Majestic. This will be his first time at the library.

“I still got love for the Majestic, but I wanted to spread the love around town,” he shared. “The staff at the library also played a huge part. Dantaya Robertson and Kent Wade are some of Kankakee’s finest gems. I’m looking forward to working with them.”

In addition to his performance, there will be performances by Shawn Morgan and Correy Bell Boyd, both of whom Love says have extensive resumes. Morgan has appeared on HBO’s “Def Jam,” as well as “ComicView” and Sean Combs’ “Bad Boys of Comedy” and is well-known in Chicago. Boyd was a regular on “Windy City Live,” “TruTv,” has sold out the Apollo and is on tour and on Showtime with Monique.

<strong>Becoming Doc Love</strong>

Born on Oak Street and raised on South 3rd Avenue in Kankakee, the comedian said while he knew he would have to leave Kankakee to pursue his dreams, he never would leave Kankakee behind.

“I wasn’t raised to be the type [who] turns his back on his home just because I do big cities and tours,” he said. “Not now, not ever.”

This is especially true now, as he proudly is rooting for the football team of his alma mater on its path toward the state finals.

“I’d like to send all the love in the world to the Kankakee Kays,” he said. “I’m so beyond proud of them. Proud of the kids, and I’m proud of the parents.”

“I know how it feels to be a Kay. Seeing Joeron and Nate Hill’s sons and the rest of the young men put together this historic season literally makes me teary-eyed with joy and pride. I’d like to see an ocean of maroon and blue at the show. No matter what, we are celebrating them that night. I love my hometown.”

He finished by saying, “‘The Keyz got gems,’ and it’s about time the whole world knows it.”

To keep up with Doc Love, find him on Facebook under Diacos Love and on Instagram at @<a href="http://www.instagram.com/doclovelive" target="_blank">doclovelive</a>. Limited tickets are available for the show and are on sale at C&L Fine Goods, 155 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.