Live music this weekend: Nov. 19

<strong>Tall Paul and the Deloreans</strong>

The Stray Bar — 17 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort

8 p.m. Friday

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Brookmont Bowling Center — 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee

9 p.m. Friday

<strong>Jackyl</strong>

Watseka Theatre — 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>John David Daily</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S Spruce St., Manteno

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The Simsons</strong>

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E First St., Aroma Park

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>KVSO concert: “Music from Mexico!”</strong>

ONU Centennial Chapel — 1 University Dr., Bourbonnais

7:30 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Beeso and Friends</strong>

Splitting Targets — 245 S West Ave., Kankakee

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The 44 Magnum Band</strong>

Gilman Boondocks — 249 N Central St., Gilman

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Smolen and Friends</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N Sollitt Rd, Beecher

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Simply Elton</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 North Main St., Manteno

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Bad Influence</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

9 p.m. Saturday

<p dir="ltr">To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.