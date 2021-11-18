Live music this weekend: Nov. 19

<strong>Tall Paul and the Deloreans</strong>
The Stray Bar — 17 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort
8 p.m. Friday
<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>
Brookmont Bowling Center — 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee
9 p.m. Friday
<strong>Jackyl</strong>
Watseka Theatre — 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>John David Daily</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S Spruce St., Manteno
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>The Simsons</strong>
Ryan’s Pier — 112 E First St., Aroma Park
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>KVSO concert: “Music from Mexico!”</strong>
ONU Centennial Chapel — 1 University Dr., Bourbonnais
7:30 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Beeso and Friends</strong>
Splitting Targets — 245 S West Ave., Kankakee
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>The 44 Magnum Band</strong>
Gilman Boondocks — 249 N Central St., Gilman
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Smolen and Friends</strong>
Sollitt Tap — 11830 N Sollitt Rd, Beecher
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Simply Elton</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 North Main St., Manteno
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Bad Influence</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
9 p.m. Saturday
