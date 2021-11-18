AMC+ streams 'Anna,' contagion thriller from Italy

Further proof the nightmares we turn to for “entertainment” have come true, the haunting Italian miniseries “Anna” makes its streaming debut on AMC+. Based on a dystopian novel written in 2015, “Anna” began production during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It imagines an epidemic that kills adults, leaving only children behind, who scour a ruined world for food and supplies, knowing they, too, will succumb when they reach puberty.

Young actress Giulia Dragotto stars in the title role. The story unfolds in flashbacks to her youth, when the virus was only a rumor and her biggest problem was the divorce of her parents. We watch them fighting as her mother retreats to the woods, where she hopes they can ride out the worst. Most of the action takes place in the ruins of an Italian city, where the desolation and squalid chaos takes on a special poignance against centuries of accumulated culture.

Rioting children rumble through the wreckage of a medieval library with the skeletons of scholars still shrouded in the last thing they wore. These relics of a lost world are far more harrowing than anything ever depicted on “The Walking Dead.” This grim atmosphere of loss, combined with imminent doom and the “Lord of the Flies” exuberance of unsupervised youth, might be more than some viewers can take. I’d call “Anna” dreamlike, but we all know this is the stuff of nightmares.

• Anna Maxwell Martin (“Bleak House”) and Rachael Stirling (“Tipping the Velvet”) star in the mystery “Hollington Drive,” streaming on Sundance Now. A “perfect” suburb descends into rumors and finger-pointing after a 10-year-old child vanishes.

• The success of “Tiger King” more than proved audiences’ willingness to climb down rabbit holes of odd subcultures and sketchy characters. Streaming on Hulu, the three-episode series “The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For” explores one of the best-known brands of the early 2000s. The film interviews a series of figures who claim to be the “creator” of the urban streetwear company best known of its “hipster” trucker hat, a pop culture phenomenon so hot it had to collapse under the weight of backstabbing, fraud and even murder.

• “Music Box” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) recalls the 1995 release of Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill.”

On a similar theme, the 2021 documentary “Under the Volcano” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) recalls AIR Studios, a state-of-the-art music recording facility built for George Martin, the fabled Abbey Road producer of the Beatles.

Established in 1979 on the island of Montserrat, AIR Studios offered a tropical refuge for artists from the Police to the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney to Annie Lennox. Its isolation and lush setting became part of the inspiration for many hit records, a magic that would continue until the 1995 eruption of a nearby volcano left much of the island devastated.

• The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots meet in NFL football (7 p.m., Fox).

• Giving thanks on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Turkey and sides on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

College students run wild at a posh resort in the 1963 frolic “Palm Springs Weekend” (5 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by Norman Taurog. The cast includes Troy Donahue, Stefanie Powers, Jerry Van Dyke, Connie Stevens, Robert Conrad and Billy Mumy, among others.

Flirting with engineering on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Military secrets on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Suspicious minds on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A chat with the faculty on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Gamesmanship on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A rape victim accuses a crime boss on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Running on empty on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Too many cooks on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Suspicious minds on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Malpractice charges on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Attacking coke kingpins on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

Bruce Springsteen appears on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Simu Liu, Ruth Negga and Big Sean & Hit-Boy on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Alessia Cara appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Paul Rudd, Jared Harris and Nate Smith visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Salma Hayek and Keith Urban appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).