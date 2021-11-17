Best Bets: Week of Nov. 17 - 23

<strong>Harbor House Donation Drive</strong>

From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, donations can be dropped off at 430 W. Merchant St., Kankakee. The organization is in need of toilet paper, paper towels, multicultural hair products, new pillows, new twin-XL bed sets, baby powder and diapers in sizes 5, 6 and 7.

There also is an Amazon Wishlist where items can be sent directly to Harbor House, <a href="http://www.a.co/89PQC4h" target="_blank">a.co/89PQC4h</a>. For more information, email <a href="mailto:info@harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">info@harborhousedv.org</a>.

<strong>KVTA’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”</strong>

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association says, “Be our guest!” as they present their first youth production of the Young Peoples Theatre for the 2021-2022 season, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” The cast of 48 will bring this tale as old as time to life in the Kankakee area.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee.

“You do not want to miss the music being wonderfully showcased by the talented cast, the stunning sets, amazing costumes and fun choreography,” KVTA said in a news release.

Helping to bring this Disney classic musical to life are director Paula Sutter, assistant director Beth Sutter, vocal director Carrie Chaparro and choreographer Grace Beatty.

“KVTA thanks you for your continued support, and with the deepest pride and greatest pleasure invites you to relax and pull up a chair as they proudly present Beauty and the Beast Jr.!” continued the news release.

Tickets are available, as is seat selection, online at <a href="http://www.kvta.org/batjr" target="_blank">kvta.org/batjr</a> or by calling 815-935-8510. If there are tickets remaining, they will be available at the door.

<strong>KVSO concert</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Olivet Nazarene University — 1 University Drive, Bourbonnais — the second show of the season features music from Mexico.

The theme for the 2021-22 season is “Music Brings Us Together” and is celebrating the return of the full ensemble. This will be the first time that KVSO has performed at five different venues in one season. Performances will be at Asbury United Methodist Church, Olivet Nazarene University, Kankakee High School, Morning Star Baptist Church and Maternity BVM.

Not only is KVSO celebrating a much-anticipated return to the stage, but also are looking forward to the 33rd year of having Dr. Allan Dennis, KVSO music director, at the helm. Dennis said that he’s “really looking forward to returning to play for audiences” and is ready to “re-emerge from hibernation.”

For upcoming performances, KVSO reminds patrons that all state and county regulations regarding the pandemic will be in effect and observed at each concert “for the protection of audience and musicians.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a> or call 815-214-9555.

<strong>Peotone Tree Lighting</strong>

Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday on North and Second streets in Peotone, the village will be lighting the Christmas tree. There will be bonfire pits, s’mores, hot chocolate and more.

At 4:45 p.m., there will be a performance by the Peotone High School choir. At 5:30 p.m., the mayor will present the tree lighting, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For more information, call 708-258-3279.

<strong>Fall Sip ‘N Shop</strong>

From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Herscher Legion Community Center — 102 S. Oak St., Herscher — there will be a holiday sip and shop featuring small businesses. There will be holiday drinks and snacks.

Vendors will have cash and carry items and some will be taking special orders for holiday gift-giving or home decor needs. For more information, call 815-426-9867.