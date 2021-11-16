'American Exile' looks at glaring injustice

A stirring film about service, injustice and bonds between brothers, “American Exile” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings) might leave some angry and roused.

Some 50 years ago, brothers Valente and Manuel Valenzuela volunteered to enter the military. Both served in combat in Vietnam and returned home with physical and psychological scars that haunt them to this day. Nearing the end of their seventh decade living in America, a full 50 years after being decorated for valor, they are facing deportation to Mexico. Worse still, the Department of Homeland Security considers them a threat because of misdemeanor charges dating back 20 and 30 years. A strong case could be made their minor bouts of bad behavior stemmed from the ravages of war.

Rather than meekly submit to a bureaucracy blindly enforcing an arbitrary law, the Valenzuela brothers take their uniforms out of mothballs and hit the talk radio and TV circuit to plead their case and that of thousands of other undocumented combat veterans subject to deportation.

“Exile” makes no claim to objectivity and presents its case passionately, creating heroes and villains along the way. The latter role is played by a typecast angry blond harridan from Fox News, screaming that these veterans, community leaders and grandfathers, pose a danger to society and need to be deported from our midst.

• The CW reshuffles its schedule. “The Flash” (7 p.m., TV-PG) enters its eighth season with Earth itself in need of saving from alien invaders. Some things never change.

“Riverdale” (8 p.m., TV-14), the aggressively odd adaptation of the old “Archie” comic, opens its sixth season with all things strangely “normal.” Veronica and Reggie become queen and king of the social set while Jughead and Tabitha get domestic. All a stark contrast to the explosive cliff-hanger conclusion to season five.

• Oscar-winning filmmaker Megan Mylan (“Lost Boys of Sudan”) explores the bonds of family and the quest to reclaim “normal” lives amidst extraordinary hardships in the 2021 documentary “Simple as Water” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-PG), filmed during five years following refugees from Syria’s civil wars in Greece, Turkey, Germany, Syria and the United States. Also available to stream on HBO Max.

• Netflix adds to its TV-Y offerings with “StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing” as well as new installments of “Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest,” a frantic two-dimensional take on the old adage “Don’t play with your food.”

• Sundance Now streams “The Wimbledon Kidnapping,” recalling a case that rocked Britain and spawned screaming headlines at the bitter end of the 1960s. Tabloid readers and crime buffs were riveted when Murial McKay, the wife of a newspaper executive, found herself kidnapped and held for ransom by a Mafia team. It later emerged that her captors had mistaken her for press tycoon Rupert Murdoch’s then-wife, Anna.

McKay eventually was murdered, and two immigrants arrested for the crime, but some believe they might have been set up.

Fifty years and several wives later, Rupert Murdoch still inspires television, from this documentary to Showtime’s “Gossip” and HBO’s “Succession.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Maggie faces family drama and distractions on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• The top 10 emerge on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• A new team of interns arrives on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• The smut business can be murder on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Even well below the surface, the weather can get frosty on “La Brea” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• The family rallies around an ailing Teddy on “Our Kind of People” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• J.R. Martinez hosts the fourth and final installment of “American Veteran” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• “Fixer to Fabulous” (8 p.m., HGTV) promises to renovate 15 new North Arkansas homes during the course of its third season. Look for a holiday-themed animal shelter upgrade along the way.

• A lifestyle guru and NBA star’s wife is found slain on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• An arsonist targets a church sanctuary for refugees on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Gordon Parks, profiled in yesterday’s HBO documentary “A Choice of Weapons” (available on HBO Max), wrote and directed the 1969 coming-of-age drama “The Learning Tree” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14). Based on Parks’ own loosely autobiographical novel.

SERIES NOTES

“The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Jeff’s cheating heart on “Queens” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens and Tom Morello and grandson on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Aubrey Plaza, Peter Sarsgaard, Amor Towles and Nate Smith visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).