Tickets available for Riverview Historic District's Christmas House Walk

Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District will once again feature five of its homes including Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Prairie-Style house during its annual Holidays in Historic Riverview Christmas House Walk.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Funds raised will continue to support neighborhood events, promotion and improvements.

Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased in person or online riverviewhistoricdistrict.org.

To purchase advance tickets in person, visit one of these Kankakee-area merchants:

• Busse & Rieck, 2001 West Court, Kankakee, 815-933-2295

• Love Christian Center, 249 South Schuyler, Kankakee, 815-933-2822

• The Flower Shoppe, 1410 N. Hobbie, Kankakee, 815-933-2614

• Moon Cookie Gallery, 187 S. Schuyler, Kankakee, 815-295-2997

• Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth, Kankakee, 815-932-5279

• Tholen’s Garden Center, 1401 N. Convent, Bourbonnais, 815-939-6445

• Ba Da Bloom Flower Shoppe, 918 N. Convent, Bourbonnais, 815-614-3415

• Joy’s Hallmark, 17 Meadowview Shopping Center, Kankakee, 815-937-4309

Day-of-the-event tickets will be $25 and can be purchased at the Trolley Barn.

The tour begins at the Trolley Barn next to the Railroad Depot in Downtown Kankakee, located at 197 South East Avenue.

For more information, contact June Boisvert, House Walk Chairman, at boisvertjune@gmail.com.