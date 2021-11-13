November events at Kankakee River State Park

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee River State Park is offering a variety of events through the remainder of November. For questions and more information, email Adam Minton at <a href="mailto:adam.minton@illinois.gov" target="_blank">adam.minton@illinois.gov</a>.

The Kankakee River State Park is located at 5314 W State Route 102 in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Guided Hike Focusing on Biology of Hibernation</strong>

Meet at the North Loop Parking area at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

<strong>Historical Tour and Cemetery Clean Up</strong>

Meet at the Smith Family Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

<strong>Wilderness Class</strong>

Meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Visitor’s Center at the Kankakee River State Park for a class on the wilderness. This course will cover the meaning of nature and environmental ethics as well as wildlife and how to recognize animal sign.

<strong>Urban Wildlife Talk</strong>

Meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Visitor’s Center.

<strong>Fall River/Rock Creek Clean Up</strong>

Happening from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 22. Meet at the suspension bridge at the Kankakee River State Park.

<strong>Fall Bird Feeder Craft Day</strong>

Meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Visitor’s Center. Email Adam Minton at <a href="mailto:adam.minton@illinois.gov" target="_blank">adam.minton@illinois.gov</a> to RSVP.

<strong>Friday Hikes</strong>

At 1 p.m. every Friday, the Kankakee River State Park sponsors a guided hike of Rock Creek Trail. Meet at the North Loop parking area. This hike is led by Site Naturalist, Adam Minton, and includes the scenic waterfall at rock creek and many more natural wonders in the Kankakee River State Park.