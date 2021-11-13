Christmas coming to Manteno on Dec. 4

The Village of Manteno is kicking off the holiday season with the 9th Annual Christmas in Manteno on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event begins at 3 p.m. with the Chamber of Commerce Holiday Business Walk going until 5:45 p.m., ending just in time for the 6 p.m. Lighting of Main Street Ceremony.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 3:45 p.m. by “Sleighing Down Main” to then visit the kids from 4 to 8 p.m. at Santa’s house at the Square on Second. Complimentary rides on Santa’s Sleigh will be available.

At 3:30 p.m. at the Fountain on the Square, watch a live Ice Sculpture demonstration. Walk through Christmas Tree Lane decorated by local businesses and pay to vote for your favorite tree — proceeds will go to the winning tree’s non-profit of choice. The Bennett-Curtis Food Truck will be located at the Square on Second during the event.

Live music performances include The River Valley Pipes & Drums, Dance Alive!, MHS Chamber Singers, MHS Jazz Band and Holiday Acoustic Musician, Todd Hazelrigg.

For more information, go to <a href="http://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a> or <a href="http://facebook.com/VillageofManteno" target="_blank">facebook.com/VillageofManteno</a>.