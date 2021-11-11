Live music this weekend: Nov. 11

<strong>Crazy Town w/ Silent Truth</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
8 p.m. tonight
<strong>Time Bandits</strong>
Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club — 2672 Chippewa Dr., Bourbonnais
7 p.m. Friday
<strong>Billy Walker Jr.</strong>
Christian Faith Center — 1800 S. Water St., Wilmington
7 p.m. Friday
<strong>Creatio</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S Spruce St Unit C, Manteno
7 p.m. Friday
<strong>South Side Social Club</strong>
Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee
8 p.m. Friday
<strong>Jake Allen</strong>
Flight 102 — 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais
5 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Hemlock</strong>
Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Tall Paul and the DeLoreans</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S Spruce St Unit C, Manteno
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>
Bradley American Legion #766 — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>KVTA’s “All Together Now!”</strong>
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association — 1 Stuart Dr., Kankakee
7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
<p dir="ltr">To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.