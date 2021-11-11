Shaw Local

Life

Live music this weekend: Nov. 11

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Crazy Town w/ Silent Truth</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

8 p.m. tonight

<strong>Time Bandits</strong>

Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club — 2672 Chippewa Dr., Bourbonnais

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Billy Walker Jr.</strong>

Christian Faith Center — 1800 S. Water St., Wilmington

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Creatio</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S Spruce St Unit C, Manteno

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>South Side Social Club</strong>

Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee

8 p.m. Friday

<strong>Jake Allen</strong>

Flight 102 — 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais

5 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Hemlock</strong>

Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Tall Paul and the DeLoreans</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S Spruce St Unit C, Manteno

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>

Bradley American Legion #766 — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>KVTA’s “All Together Now!”</strong>

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association — 1 Stuart Dr., Kankakee

7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

<p dir="ltr">To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.