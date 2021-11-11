History recalls Nisei valor on Veterans Day

The History Channel commemorates Veterans Day with “Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII” (7 p.m., TV-PG). The term “Nisei” referred to second-generation Japanese-American citizens, those born and raised in the United States.

The 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan, along with tales of atrocities in the Pacific theater and the treatment of occupied Chinese cities, sparked a great deal of racial resentment toward the Japanese in the United States, a sentiment that culminated in the internment of thousands of law-abiding Japanese citizens.

Despite widespread and even official prejudice, thousands of Nisei volunteered to fight in the U.S. military, most notably in the 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team that fought with exceptional valor in the European theater. Nisei also served as translators and linguists in the Military Intelligence Service, and their service was essential in the Pacific War against Imperial Japan. “Heroes” offers interviews with authors and experts on the period as well as first-person accounts from World War II veterans.

In other Veterans Day observations, TCM devotes 24 hours to films about soldiers and veterans, including “The Dirty Dozen” (2:30 p.m.), “Paths of Glory” (5:15 p.m.) and “The Best Years of Our Lives” (7 p.m.).

On “The United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG), Riley contends with disabilities while preparing to gather with some fellow veterans, and Lizzie finally works up the courage to deal with some of her late fiancé’s possessions.

Director Roland Emmerich assembled a huge cast for his 2019 epic “Midway” (6 p.m., Paramount), recalling the 1942 Naval battle that turned the tide of the Pacific War.

Jamie Foxx, Peter Sarsgaard, Lucas Black and Chris Cooper star in “Jarhead” (9 p.m., Paramount), the 2005 adaptation of Anthony Swofford’s memoirs of Marines serving in the Gulf War.

A decades-long war on terror has seen soldiers lost in secret missions barely understood by their survivors. Murky truths and coverups loom large in the documentary “3212 Un-Redacted,” produced by ABC News and streaming today on Hulu. It follows the families of four soldiers, reported killed in Niger, who grow increasingly suspicious of the military’s inconsistent accounts of their mission and their loss.

• AMC+ begins streaming the six-part thriller “Ragdoll,” based on the novel by Daniel Cole, about a demoted British detective and his American counterpart who race against time to stop a serial killer. From the producers of “Killing Eve.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Dolphins and Ravens meet in NFL football (7 p.m., Fox).

• A blast shatters a neighborhood on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A reverie about a might-have-been with a now-famous boyfriend becomes a cosmic do-over in the 2021 romance “Next Stop, Christmas” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• An explosion fills the ER on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Missing sisters on a haunted highway on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”) directed a trilogy of films about the passionate conversations between a French woman (Julie Delpy) and an American tourist (Ethan Hawke) in the 1995 romance “Before Sunrise” (6 p.m., Showcase) and its sequels, “Before Sunset” (7:40 p.m.) and “Before Midnight” (9 p.m.), from 2004 and 2013, respectively, following the characters as they age and change.

SERIES NOTES

Missy’s questions rock the congregation on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Retrieving stolen information on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A chili reception on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Flower’s radical past emerges on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A murder victim might have been abused on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Hope turns to Rebekah on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Gina offers Jerry a home on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Jury selection is a science on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Stabler returns to his old haunts on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Kenneth Branagh and Ellie Kemper are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Taylor Swift, Colin Quinn and Sam Fender on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Benedict Cumberbatch, Kevin Garnett and the The War on Drugs appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Taylor Swift, Aisling Bea and Elmo Lovano visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan and Laurie Kilmartin appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).