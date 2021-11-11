Actress with Kankakee ties appears in new Will Smith film

For most, the star of the upcoming film “King Richard” will be Will Smith. For Trina Bartholomew, formerly of Kankakee, the star of the film is her daughter, Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew.

The film centers on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams and tells the story of their upbringing as their father, Richard (played by Smith), coached them. Bartholomew plays Tunde, the oldest sister of Venus and Serena.

When describing the film, the younger Bartholomew said it depicts “the dedication and faithfulness of a father and a mother and family to give these girls, Venus and Serena — two of our greatest athletes of all time — [the ability] to get where they were meant to be.”

Bartholomew is from Richmond, Va., and is the daughter of Eugene and Trina Bartholomew. Trina was raised in Kankakee and was part of the last class to graduate from East Ridge High School (now Kankakee Junior High School). The gymnasium still features a track record of Trina’s that has not been broken. Trina’s mother, Gloria Gray, still resides in Kankakee.

“I’m so very proud and watching her go through this journey has just been phenomenal,” Trina said of her daughter.

Bartholomew received a call from her agent in fall 2019 for a self-tape audition for a new movie in pre-production called “King Richard.”

“I had heard rumblings of the film previously but never imagined I’d get an audition for it,” she said.

She sent the self-tape along and quickly got back to her roots of theater. It was a few months later that her agent called again with a request for a callback audition.

Bartholomew paid her way to go to Los Angeles for the callback — and with a room from her agent and a car of her friend’s — she found herself with the other contenders for her future on-screen siblings.

After over two hours in the audition process, it was down to Bartholomew and two other actors who would be playing sisters Isha and Lyndrea Price (the actors playing Venus and Serena had already been cast).

“We were like, ‘Well, it seems like a good sign that we were the last three there,’” she recalled.

When reflecting on the audition process, Bartholomew said that she didn’t go in with any preconceived notions.

“I didn’t try to be anything — I was just like ‘I’m a big sister. What’s it like to have four younger sisters?’”

With the callback chemistry test having gone in her favor, she was offered the role shortly after.

<strong>In production</strong>

After the original audition in October 2019 and the callback at the end of January 2020, Bartholomew signed her contract on Feb. 1 and again found herself in L.A. on Feb. 6 to begin rehearsals.

Looking back, the actor said that the production was able to accomplish quite a bit before the pandemic shutdown. The sisters all had acting coaches and a few different iterations of the script had come to be finalized.

The movie filmed all the way up to March 13 before shutting down.

“We were one of the last, if not the last, studio feature in LA to stop filming that day.”

Thinking they’d be returning to set on March 16, cast and crew received a call the day before saying production was wrapped for the time being.

“I was trapped in L.A. for a few months,” said Bartholomew. “Due to Mr. Will’s generosity, I had housing the entire time, which was really kind of him. [The cast] rehearsed and checked in with each other weekly or biweekly via Zoom.”

Production started back up again in the middle of October and finished in the middle of December, right before Bartholomew’s 26th birthday.

“It was chaotic and terrifying, but I wouldn’t trade that experience for the world,” she said of filming in a pandemic.

<strong>Becoming the character</strong>

“What was so beautiful about the project, is that the family was involved,” explained Bartholomew, saying that Isha and Lyndrea Price were often on set.

Isha is now the oldest living sibling as Tunde was murdered in 2003.

“Some of the biggest nerves I had was how do I pay honor to someone who is so beloved and revered by her family?”

Having Isha, Lyndrea — and sometimes even Venus and Serena — on hand to offer information and advice, Bartholomew was able to bring Tunde to the screen.

Bartholomew said that one of the very first things the actors got to do was sit down with Isha and Lyndrea and interview them. She recalls asking all sorts of questions about Tunde, from her favorite book to how she would stand.

“They let me ask them everything,” she said.

Isha served as an executive producer on the film, along with Venus, and Lyndrea was one of the costume designers. Tunde’s youngest son worked on the film as well.

“It was a very humbling experience to see her son working the cameras as I’m trying to play his mom,” shared Bartholomew.

<strong>Getting to today</strong>

After being involved in theater all throughout high school, Bartholomew was considering the next steps of her education.

“I didn’t anticipate going to college for theater, but my drama teacher was like, ‘This is something I really think you could do professionally,’” she said.

Attending Virginia Commonwealth University, she received her BSA in theater and two minors in pre-nursing and gender sexuality and women’s studies. After graduating in 2017, she planned to attend a graduate program at the Cleveland Playhouse Conservative, but opted out after being signed by an agency.

She found herself living in New York City and was fully immersed in the theater industry.

Bartholomew works with advocacy within the theater community and beyond with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. She works as the organization’s community engagement associate, and the BAC recently won a Tony award for combatting racism within the theater industry.”

“I always dreamed of winning a Tony, I just never imagined it would be for activism,” she said.

In addition to premieres and press for “Richard,” Bartholomew is working on quite a few things, including working with the BAC on the world premiere of a brand-new play that will run in San Diego at the beginning of the new year.

“Other than working my butt off auditioning for Broadway shows, I get to open a brand-new piece about a young black woman and her best friend.”

“King Richard” releases theatrically on Nov. 19. For more information on Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew, go to <a href="http://www.mikaylabartholomew.com" target="_blank">mikaylabartholomew.com</a>.