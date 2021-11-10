'Passing' debuts on Netflix

Netflix streams “Passing,” a dreamlike 2021 drama based on a 1929 novel by Nella Larsen. Shot in black and white, or technically monochrome, it’s gorgeous to behold. Many scenes are tightly focused on a single character with the background receding into mist. Shots are also curiously framed, keeping viewers off balance as the story slips into murky psychological territory.

Set in Harlem in the 1920s, “Passing” stars Tessa Thompson as Irene “Reenie” Redfield. She’s a dignified mother of two young boys, married to Brian, a local doctor (Andre Holland). Early on, she encounters Clare (Ruth Negga), a friend from her youth. Both women are of mixed race, and Clare “passes” for white. She does it so well she married John Bellew (Alexander Skarsgard), a belligerent, racist white businessman, who apparently has no idea about his wife’s ancestry.

After their first encounter, and perhaps because she could see Reenie recoil at John’s attitude, Clare begins to spend an inordinate amount of time uptown in Harlem among her “own” people and in the presence of Reenie and Brian. This sends Reenie into a bit of a tailspin. Is it because of Brian’s attention to her old friend? Or the uncomfortable feelings she stirs up in Reenie about the whole notion of race?

Brian is adamant about racial justice and not above teaching his young sons about lynchings in the deep South. Reenie doesn’t try to “pass” but still feels she and everyone should just try to rise above the whole subject.

Despite the film’s lush atmosphere, it appears to have been produced on a tight budget. It transpires in just a couple of rooms and has a limited number of exterior street scenes. This, along with its challenging cinematography, gives “Passing,” the feel of an arthouse gem. It’s not a “big” picture like “Mank” or “Roma” — Netflix’s other notable black and white efforts also released in November, just in time for Oscar consideration.

Like an overheard conversation that takes some time to decipher, “Passing” is an intimate movie experience. And not a little bit haunting.

• “Secrets of the Dead” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) recalls the 1937 Hindenburg disaster, the explosion of the lighter-than-air transatlantic airship that claimed the lives of 35 passengers and crew and one person on the ground.

Performing a kind of technical “autopsy” on the doomed craft, “Secrets” finds 10 technical flaws that might have contributed to the conflagration. Chief among them was the fact the United States did not allow the export of helium to Hitler’s Germany. As a result, the Hindenburg floated above the clouds filled with hydrogen, a very combustible substance.

• Luke Bryan hosts the 55th Annual CMA Awards (7 p.m., ABC). Scheduled performers include Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer, Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Blake Shelton.

• Paramount+ streams a movie adaptation of the beloved children’s book “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The 2021 documentary “Attica” (5:25 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) explores the 1971 prison hostage standoff that ended in gunfire and dozens of fatalities.

• Scott finds his loyalty questioned on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Family heirs just can’t unload an enchanted Mexican bakery in the 2021 romance “Gingerbread Miracle” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Office real estate sparks a war of words on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A family tragedy is stranger than it first appears on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

One of the great sequel disappointments of all time, “The Godfather Part III,” was recently repackaged as “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (6:20 p.m., ShowX). Among the 1990 film’s many faults are its hair and wardrobe choices. Set in a Mafia milieu in late 1970s New York, it completely ignores the allure of disco culture and all its garish grandeur. The first two “Godfathers” were brilliant in evoking historical periods. “III” almost seemed ashamed of the ‘70s, and as such, rings false.

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... New York, just like I pictured it, on “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Tough As Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Alter Ego” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Truth telling at a fancy ball on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Send in the clowns on “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Will Ferrell, Lucy Hale and Dusty Slay on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Gayle King, David Copperfield, Aurora and Elmo Lovano visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).