'Dear Rider' profiles snowboarding pioneer

Who can resist a story about a genius building something from nothing and an “overnight sensation” decades in the making? The sports documentary “Dear Rider” (8 p.m., HBO) profiles the late Jake Burton Carpenter (1954-2019), the visionary who helped create the phenomenon of snowboarding that went from a fringe sport to a popular Olympic event.

Carpenter left behind a wealth of home movies, videos and media interviews, many presented here along with praise and awestruck tributes from friends and disciples, including Olympic champion Shaun White, who calls him “the bad-a — grandpa of snowboarding.”

• Morgan Freeman (“The Shawshank Redemption) hosts “Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman” (9 p.m., History, TV-PG). The eight-part nonfiction series recalls daring escapes from some of the world’s most secure prisons, including Alcatraz; Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, N.Y.; the HM Prison Maze in Northern Ireland; and Tennessee’s Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary.

Despite the presence of an Oscar-winning actor, “Escape” is essentially a festival of reenactments. Using digital technology, Freeman will host each segment from “within” each facility.

• Wes Studi hosts a new segment of “American Veteran” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings), focusing on the difficult transition from combat to civilian life, a phenomenon that has been studied and explored in art, culture and fiction for centuries. Published in 1925, Ernest Hemingway’s story “Soldier’s Home” concerns a veteran of World War I who just can’t abide his mother’s insistence he snap out of it and acclimate to small-town life and the girls next door. It could have been written yesterday.

• “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) examines the aftermath of a 1981 massacre in El Salvador as well as the leak of the Pandora Papers revealing how and where the global elite hides its untaxed wealth.

• Can standup survive translation? German comedian Oliver Polak spends time with European celebrities to discover their personal quirks and habits before skewering them in his standup act in the series “Your Life Is a Joke,” streaming today on Netflix. It’s a little like Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” if segments of that series ended with a routine at his guests’ expense.

• Also streaming on Netflix, the new series “Swap Shop” captures an interesting regional phenomenon. Some years ago, my wife and I would drive from upstate New York to visit my in-laws at their home in the Florida panhandle. This would take us past many Waffle Houses and afford the opportunity to tune in to curious local radio shows where callers would announce what used goods they had for sale.

“Swap Shop” profiles the peculiar subculture of people who pounce on these bargains. Rural Southern airwaves also featured radio obituaries sponsored by local funeral homes. Not sure if there’s a Netflix series in that.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A cop killer might be a cop on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Votes are tabulated and eliminations made on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• A mixed martial artist becomes a patient on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• A grim slaying in Paris puts national secrets at risk on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Lex must be stopped at all costs on the season finale of “Supergirl” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

• Hackers paralyze the hospital on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Families can be murder on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Far from domestic tranquility on “Queens” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• After five years of investigating a 1978 Arkansas land deal, special prosecutor Kenneth Starr (Dan Bakkedahl) issues a report that reads like a smutty novel on “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Lost in the vast Australian outback, two suburban teens are helped by an aboriginal boy in the 1971 survival adventure “Walkabout” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-MA). While directed by Britain’s Nicolas Roeg, “Walkabout” was seen as the beginning of an Australian New Wave that would continue with “The Last Wave” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-14), “The Year of Living Dangerously” (1 a.m., TCM, TV-14) and “Picnic at Hanging Rock” (4:45 a.m. TCM, TV-14), all directed by Peter Weir.

SERIES NOTES

“The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A family threatened on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Stormy weather on “La Brea” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Alex drops a bombshell on “Our Kind of People” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Will Smith, Jack Whitehall and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Sarah Silverman, Gary Gulman, Mark Ronson and Elmo Lovano visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).