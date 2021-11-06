Zonta hosting meet and greet

Daily Journal staff report

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Zonta Club of Kankakee will be hosting a meet and greet event at El Mexicano Restaurant, 503 Riverstone Parkway, Kankakee.

Zonta is an international women’s service and advocacy organization helping to raise the status of women for more than 100 years. The meet and greet will explain more about what Zonta accomplishes locally and globally.

Recently, the group held its annual Wicked Night Out, which raised funds for Fortitude Community Outreach, Harbor House and Clove Alliance. As part of October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Zonta also hosted the annual Empowerment Walk on behalf of Harbor House.

To RSVP for the meet and greet, call 815-953-7587 or email <a href="mailto:zontakankakee@gmail.com" target="_blank">zontakankakee@gmail.com</a>.