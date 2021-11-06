REEL TALK: 'Eternals' instantly flatlines

Chloé Zhao, the Academy Award-winning director of last year’s “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand, tries her hand at bringing the Marvel Universe to life with “Eternals.” Her attempt is delivered DOA.

Flops such as this certainly can be attributed to other elements such as the writing, but Zhao also had a hand in that, along with Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo. It seems she had the kiss of death for this saga of celestial beings who supposedly live forever.

From the opening scene, the special effects screamed cheesiness as we watch a magical ball emerge and descend in front of a great being. It took me back in time to watching “Star Trek,” when special effects admittedly were incredibly artificial.

With today’s skill and technology, audiences have grown to expect a feeling of awe with special effects, but this first scene was similar to looking into a crystal ball, and this was just the tip of the cataclysmic superhero iceberg about to melt into oblivion.

Zhao takes us back — way, way back — to 5000 B.C., when the Eternals, beings created by Celestials, were charged with supervising the human race but commanded to not interfere in the humans’ spinning wheels or dreadfully deadly warring ways.

Fast forward to the current day, and we meet our heroine, Sersi (Gemma Chan), who is attempting to blend in with the human race as a researcher. There’s an unexpected upheaval, literally, of an earthquake and she knows the “team” must reunite to stop the Deviants from wiping out humanity.

The story flips back and forth, century to century, attempting to provide a history for this group of Eternals. This ratcheting back in time is like a ping pong ball at a world tournament as we worry it never will end.

We go back to 4000 B.C., 400 A.D., etc., getting a glimpse into the characters’ lives and difficulties they have experienced before we finally settle into the current time period. This technique can help propel the story forward, but Zhao overuses it, and interest wanes considerably.

We do learn the Eternals’ leader, Ajak (Salma Hayek), coordinates this team consisting of an eclectic group of strange personalities including Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Dane (Kit Harington), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Sprite (Lia McHugh) and many more unmemorable characters.

Of course, all of these superheroes have their own backstories within the group, but there’s not enough meat in this story in which anyone possibly could sink their teeth, with the exception of two: Kingo and Phastos.

Kingo has chosen to spend much of his own eternity in India, becoming a super star complete with a manservant, Karun (Harish Patel). This is the story that entertains, but unfortunately, it’s a very minor part of “Eternals.” Additionally, Phastos finds love and harmony in life with a newfound purpose, giving us someone to care about.

These few bright moments in the film, thanks to the heartfelt performance of Henry and the wit and delivery of Nanjiani, aren’t enough to save this sinking ship. Henry’s dramatically authentic performance and Nanjiani’s comedic yet layered performance reel us in, but Zhao cuts the line before we can see what we’ve caught. This inability to have a focal point drastically takes away from the overall effect of the film.

We’ve come to expect the formulaic premise of superhero films. It’s good versus evil. There is always one evil entity attempting to wipe out the world/universe/humanity, and the good guys are trying to save everyone. In “Eternals,” there is one little twist, but by the time we get to that, we could care less.

This film completely falls apart from lack of substance. The cardboard performances from much of the cast makes the two-hour-and-37-minute running time feel like an eternity of slogging through the mud on a cold, rainy November day in the Midwest. Compound the stiff performances with long takes of Jolie’s character standing like a statue while mugging for the camera and you have an achingly dull movie.

“Eternals” is a complete disappointment in any universe but most importantly in ours. Zhao missed a golden opportunity to tell the story of the Eternals, one previously unknown to many. Perhaps the next writer/director to take the helm will learn from Zhao’s mistakes and focus on the most important part of a film — the story. Let’s see Kingo and Phastos take it from here.

Reel Talk rating: 1 star

"Eternals" is playing at Cinemark Movies 10 and Meadowview Theatre.