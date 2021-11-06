Library Life: Week of Nov. 7

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Coffee Tasting: At 10 a.m. Monday, the library will welcome Nick Mansell, of Connect Roasters, as he presents a coffee tasting and discussion of where they come from and how they are roasted.

• Stuffed Animal Sleepover: Between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday, kids can bring their favorite stuffed animals and leave them for a sleepover at the library. Stuffed animals can be picked up after noon the next day.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Wacky Science: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, elementary school kids are invited to explore the fun of science with the library. This will be a time to dig into different kinds of science experiments.

• Resume Workshop: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, this free workshop from KCC Workforce Services will share the basics of today’s resume. Samples will be given as well as individual instruction on creating a resume. Computer literacy is required.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Tuesday Morning Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the book discussion will be “Brain on Fire” by Susannah Cahalan. The club meets the second Tuesday of every month.

• Bingo with Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, the library will host Bingo with Books, where patrons can play games of bingo for a chance to win prizes. The games take place in the 4th Floor Auditorium.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Tuesday Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for a discussion of “The Shoemaker’s Wife” by Adriana Trigiani. Copies of the book are available at the library.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Book Sale: Now through Nov. 9, The Friends of the Library Group will be holding a book sale during library hours.

• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the library will be hosting a discussion of the book “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owen.

• National Gaming Day Celebration: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, there will be a family-friendly game night in the meeting room. Board games, ping pong and giant Jenga will be available.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Teen/Young Adult Advisory Committee: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the library will have a meeting of teens and young adults to plan for Friday and Saturday activities at the library. The goal is to enhance the wellness of the community through networking.

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>NOTE: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609