Daily Journal staff report

At 6 p.m. Dec. 2, virtually join Clove Alliance, formally KC-CASA, at “Crafting with Clove: Christmas Edition” presented by Ruder Electric Inc. & Watseka Elks Lodge.

“We are excited for this virtual night of crafting with a live demonstration, raffle baskets and holiday fun.” Clove Alliance shared in a news release. “This is a great opportunity to get your friends together for a night of festive merrymaking.”

Crafting kits are $35 and include raffle tickets, Christmas goodies and all of the supplies needed to create two greeting cards, three gift tags and one wine bottle hanger.

If you are unable to attend the Dec. 2 event, each box will come with detailed instructions on how to complete each craft without the live stream. Kits can be purchased online at <a href="http://www.clovealliance.square.site" target="_blank">clovealliance.square.site</a>.

There is only a limited number of kits available.

For more information, call 815-932-7273, or email <a href="mailto:info@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">info@clovealliance.org</a>.