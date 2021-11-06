Bourbonnais resident write, illustrates Christian book

Daily Journal staff report

Earlier this year, Beth Swale, of Bourbonnais, wrote and illustrated the Christian self-help book, “The Big Hat Wise Man.”

According to the book’s synopsis: “Do you really need a savior? Not when you have lots of reading scrolls and a colossal hat to prove how smart you are! Or so decides one Wise Man who skips the journey to greet the newborn Savior he doesn’t need. Even the excitement of his fellow Wise Men upon their return isn’t enough to convince him.

“But years later, when he heads to Jerusalem to replace his precious pillow, he discovers that being smart isn’t the same as being wise. With bouncy rhyme and a furry orange friend to find in each picture, ‘The Big Hat Wise Man’ shows children that the greatest wisdom of all is recognizing your need for a savior.”

According to the book jacket’s biography: “Beth Swale has always enjoyed making up stories and drawing cartoony pictures. She holds a degree in Christian education from Wheaton College and has worked for David C. Cook Publishing Company writing Sunday school and children’s church curriculum. She lives in Illinois farm country with her husband, Jerry, two dogs and a pet bird.”

The book is available on Kindle and in hardcover via Amazon, Redemption Press, Target and Barnes & Noble.