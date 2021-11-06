Boss Up 2 Be Fearless seminar is back for year 2

"I love helping people. It’s my heart’s desire,” shared Latresa Carroll when discussing her life story.

Her path has led her to the annual seminar called Boss Up 2 Be Fearless.

Carroll, with the help of four professional speakers, will continue her journey of helping others find their purpose and passion as she hosts her second annual seminar at noon Nov. 14 at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee.

The seminar has been a vision for years but life obstacles — including multiple illnesses — kept pushing that vision back.

“One day, I heard God say, ‘Dress like you’re on your way,’” Carroll said. “Basically, boss up. Be prepared for where you are going.”

Carroll began donning a more professional, entrepreneurial style and used the adjective definition of boss — excellent and outstanding — to not only influence her clothing but her career as well. This is when Boss Up 2 Be Fearless was born.

“I had a strong desire to encourage, motivate and inspire others to boss up by being a better person, loving themselves, starting a business or bettering their business,” she shared. “Being excellent and outstanding in leadership and networking. Being fearless in overcoming obstacles.”

The “boss” definition was the theme for last year’s seminar, and speakers discussed how they started their businesses and the obstacles they overcame. This was followed by a Q & A.

Carroll reflected on a young event planner who had many questions, but was afraid to ask them.

Carroll wound up helping her network and growing her confidence through the seminar.

Carroll said that this year’s event “will still be inspirational, motivating, uplifting and empowering but more in-depth with business information for others that have a business or looking to better their business and their life.”

In addition to Boss Up, Carroll is a mother, grandmother, motivational speaker, mentor, writer, entrepreneur and founder and minister of Living To Live For Christ Ministries.

“I take my ministry to the streets by holding signs on street corners to bring awareness to different issues like gun violence, bullying, love and forgiveness, loving yourself, believing in yourself and bossing up to be fearless.”

Her professional path has been long and versatile, and she’s always moved forward even when faced with difficulties. She’s run salons — for both hair and spa services — and has long been crafting jewelry. Now, she runs a product line called Boss That Beard Up, which includes natural oils to help make head and facial hair grow.

Tickets are $10 and the seminar will feature Imari Melton (business coach and entrepreneur from Orlando); Kenya Austin (owner of Chic-ology in Kankakee); Porschia Smith (owner of Matte Mink and Beauty Educator from Chicago); Tricia Marlowe (daycare owner from Indianapolis); and event host and founder, business owner Carroll.

“Each speaker once asked to be a speaker, instantly, I said yes,” explained Carroll. “You have to choose people that see the vision and has a desire to help others. Plus, they need to have the ability to educate and inspire others with a positive mindset.”

The event is designed for small business owners of all ages.

For more information and tickets, contact Carroll at <a href="mailto:creativeandfearless@gmail.com" target="_blank">creativeandfearless@gmail.com</a>.

1. Make sure and be positive that it’s what you want to do.

2. Once you are sure, go for it.

3. Believe that you can do it.

4. Have faith in God and pray for guidance.

5. Don’t allow anyone to tell you that you can’t.

6. Always go to positive-minded people that are willing to give you insight on business to help you grow.

7. Never give up, no matter how hard it gets.

8. Overcome that fear and be fearless.

9. Don’t treat entrepreneurship as a hustle.

10. Take risks as you grow.

11. Take it one day at a time.