A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The non-stop month

At the beginning of October, I blinked and suddenly it was November. Where does the time go?

As I sit back and think about everything that happened last month, it just doesn’t seem possible that so much could happen in what feels like 15 seconds.

The first Thursday of every month is one of my favorites as it is book club night with a group of six friends. While I’ve known these gals for less than two years, it feels like I’ve known them forever.

We each take turns hosting and selecting that month’s book, and we’re currently on our eighth title.

Some of the book club gals and I enjoyed Zonta’s Wicked Night Out at the Manteno Golf Club in mid-October. Any excuse to dress up like a witch and dance with your friends is OK with me.

The second weekend of October, my fiancé, Keegan, and I went to the city for a comedy show at The Vic. We had tickets to see one of my favorite comedians, Nikki Glaser, and had the opportunity to meet her after the show.

High on laughter, we ended the night with delicious pizza from Happy Camper — a name apropos to the way I was feeling after meeting the brains behind the podcast I listen to virtually every day (“The Nikki Glaser Podcast”).

The next day, we went with our friends, Pat and Maria, to Orland for a 25th-anniversary showing of one of my all-time favorite movies, “Scream.” Having never seen it on the big screen, the “happy camper” feeling carried over through that day.

We enjoyed a quiet week of work and binge-watching “The Righteous Gemstones.”

Before we knew it, it was the weekend again, which brought us to Frankfort for a Saturday evening with my sister and brother-in-law. The highlight of this was playing with my niece, Alexis.

On the subject of time flying, it seems like just a minute ago she was born. She’s now almost 7 months. Before you know it, I’ll be bequeathing her all of my “Scream” memorabilia in my will.

Speaking of nieces, the following week included a night of babysitting Keegan’s two nieces.

Scout is almost 3 and Remy will be 2 in February. They are constant energy, cuteness and entertainment.

We decorated cookies that we agreed we’d enjoy after dinner. While I was helping Scout with some sprinkles, I hear Remy’s voice shout, “Good cookie!” as I look over and see her biting into the treat. These two never cease to make me laugh.

The next day, our group of friends headed to Streator for the wedding of Pat and Maria. This day was a long-time coming as COVID set their initial nuptials back a year.

We all had a blast dancing the night away and, I think I speak for the whole group when I say, we can’t be happier for the beautiful couple.

Now Keegan and I are up-to-bat for the next wedding on the calendar. With time moving so quickly, I wouldn’t be surprised if I woke up tomorrow and it was our wedding day.

While I can’t wait for that to come, I wouldn’t mind if time slowed just a little bit. But, I’m grateful to have this opportunity to reflect on all of the fun over the past month. Now, it’s time for me to hibernate as I wait for Thanksgiving casseroles.