5 speakers presenting at Boss Up 2 Be Fearless

From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, the second annual Boss Up 2 Be Fearless seminar will be held at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee. Five speakers will present during the seminar, which is hosted by Latresa Carroll.

“After the first seminar, I prayed and asked God to connect me with more like-minded entrepreneurs that can see my vision to help others to Boss Up 2 Be Fearless,” Carroll said. Here are the individuals she connected with and will present at the event.

1 Imari Melton

Melton is a business coach and entrepreneur from Orlando, Fla. “I had an hour-long conversation with her and the entire conversation was her encouraging me,” Carroll said. “She also inspires me by having a millionaire mindset. Imari has a go-getter mentality, choosing to want more and win.”

2 Tricia Marlowe

Marlowe is a daycare owner from Indianapolis. “There was a positive quote that she posted on Facebook that stated, ‘You have to be willing to keep going and no matter how hard it gets, don’t quit,’” Carroll shared. “Though she’s faced a lot of obstacles, she became a very positive-minded person that chooses to win.”

<strong>3</strong> Kenya Austin

“I watched her skills as a professional saleswoman at events where I was a vendor,” Carroll recalled. “When I had no confidence, she would not only tell me, but demonstrate, how to set up. What will sell, what won’t. How to price my merchandise. I chose Kenya because she is the true definition of a boss, and she’s taught me to be excellent and outstanding in all that I do.”

4 Porschia Smith

Smith is the owner of Matte & Mink and is a lash and beauty expert. “I met Porschia in Chicago at a networking brunch where she was one of the speakers,” Carroll stated. “She is business savvy. I remember her saying, ‘You just can’t quit.’ I talked to her and told her about Boss Up 2 Be Fearless, then later contacted her to ask her to be a speaker.”

5 Latresa Carroll

Carroll is the event host, founder and is an entrepreneur. She is a native to Kankakee County and spends her personal and professional time encouraging others and networking. “We are all mothers with a vision to help others grow,” said Carroll of the event speakers. “Each speaker is excellent and outstanding at what they do.”