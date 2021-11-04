Live music this weekend: Nov. 4

<strong>Artifas/Just A Mess/Backlash</strong>
Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood
7 p.m. tonight
<strong>LeoFronLive</strong>
The Library Bar — 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais
8 p.m. tonight
<strong>Kevin Willison</strong>
InsideOut — 226 N. Central St., Gilman
7:30 p.m. Friday
<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>
Aly Annes — 122 E. Main St., Dwight
9 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band</strong>
Snooker's Sports Bar & Grill — 23962 Strip Mine Rd, Wilmington
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Just Roll With It Band</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>M.G. Bailey</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno
8 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Carla Ramsey</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno
2 p.m. Sunday
<p dir="ltr">To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.