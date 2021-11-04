Shaw Local

Live music this weekend: Nov. 4

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Artifas/Just A Mess/Backlash</strong>

Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood

7 p.m. tonight

<strong>LeoFronLive</strong>

The Library Bar — 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais

8 p.m. tonight

<strong>Kevin Willison</strong>

InsideOut — 226 N. Central St., Gilman

7:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>

Aly Annes — 122 E. Main St., Dwight

9 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band</strong>

Snooker's Sports Bar &amp; Grill — 23962 Strip Mine Rd, Wilmington

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Just Roll With It Band</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>M.G. Bailey</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Carla Ramsey</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno

2 p.m. Sunday

<p dir="ltr">To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.