KVTA participates in international revue

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will be joining over 2,500 theatrical organizations from all 50 states and over 40 countries in producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend.

KVTA’s performances are scheduled for 7 p.m., Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI’s All Together Now!,” said KVTA’s Committee in a news release. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”

All tickets will be sold at the door, first come first serve for $5 each. The doors will open oen hour before each performance. More information can be found on the KVTA website at kvta.org.