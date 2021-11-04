Holiday specials begin with music and food

Holiday musical specials begin early this year. Darren Criss hosts “The Queen Family Singalong” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), featuring performances of classic Queen songs by Adam Lambert, Derek Hough, Alexander Jean, Fall Out Boy, Jimmie Allen, JoJo Siwa, Orianthi, OneRepublic and Pentatonix.

This is the fourth “Singalong” on ABC, a tradition that began with the “The Disney Family Singalong” in April 2020, at the start of COVID lockdown, that featured talent performing songs from classic animated musicals from the safety of their own homes.

Presumably, this special will continue the tradition of inviting viewers to “follow the bouncing ball” and sing along with the scrolling lyrics. The use of that technique dates back to the earliest days of “talkie” movies and even might predate the arrival of Mickey Mouse.

• For viewers who would rather watch a dramatic 2018 biopic about Queen than sing along, there’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” (9:30 p.m., FX, TV-MA). Rami Malek’s portrayal of the late Freddie Mercury earned him a Best Actor Oscar.

• The holiday theme continues on Hulu, where the four-part series “Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition” begins. Host and three-time Emmy nominee Padma Lakshmi will travel across America visiting various ethnic enclaves and immigrant communities to explore their takes on holiday culinary traditions. Look for an immersion into Cuban Christmas in Miami and Korean New Year celebrations in Los Angeles, as well as Hanukkah in New York and a look at what Thanksgiving means to descendants of its first celebrants, New England’s Wampanoag Nation.

• Halloween might be over, but the horror movies continue on Shudder, the premium streaming service that offers nothing but. Tonight brings “Dead & Beautiful,” a 2021 horror satire about rich and wretched youth who are turned into vampires after a particularly debauched night. No sooner do they acclimate to the life of the undead when they begin to turn on each other.

• Streaming on Discovery+, “Space Titans” looks back at the past year, when tech billionaires either went to the edge of outer space or sent celebrity surrogates such as William Shatner into highly publicized suborbital flights.

Should we celebrate the sight of a 90-year-old actor back in a rocket ship? Or treat it like a stunt, not unlike the late Cloris Leachman’s turn on “Dancing With the Stars”? Basically, Shatner’s flight was the equivalent of Alan Shepard’s and Gus Grissom’s 1961 Mercury missions, feats already considered somewhat antique by the time Capt. James T. Kirk entered America’s living rooms in 1966.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Indianapolis Colts host the New York Jets in NFL Football action (7 p.m., Fox, NFL, Amazon Prime).

• Floral patterns loom large on “Project Runway” (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-PG).

• A question of fitness on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Now appearing in theaters in “Last Night in Soho” and familiar to many for her role in the Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit,” Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the 2020 literary adaptation “Emma” (8 p.m., MoMax). This marks at least the fourth film version of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel in the past quarter century, beginning with the 1995 modernization “Clueless,” directed by Amy Heckerling and starring Alicia Silverstone.

SERIES NOTES

George finds himself in an awkward place on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A reunion for Red on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Lost undercover on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... The dating game on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Pete’s living wife harbors a ghastly secret on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A missing teen offers clues to an illicit ring on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Queens” (ABC, r, TV-14): a marriage in trouble (8 p.m.); bad reviews (9 p.m.) ... Hope loses track of reality on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Gina fights for a patient’s privacy on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Fear becomes Reggie’s Achilles heel on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Annaleigh Ashford is booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody, Blxst and Ty Dolla $ign on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Serena Williams and J Balvin appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Kumail Nanjiani, Jonathan Majors and Roy Mayorga visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Max Greenfield and Angels & Airwaves appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).