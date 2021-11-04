Great Mouse Race returns

If you hear the scurry of small feet running throughout the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee on Nov. 13, don’t call the health department.

It’s simply the entertainment behind the 5th Annual Great Mouse Race, hosted by the River Valley Special Recreation Association (RVSRA). This organization, based in Bradley, provides community-based therapeutic recreation to individuals with disabilities or special needs.

This annual event is a major fundraiser for the organization led by Executive Director Tom Breitenbucher, who explained that RVSRA works in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township, Kankakee Valley and Limestone Township park districts.

“The mouse race came about as we developed a foundation to help raise funds that are outside of our normal operating budget,” Breitenbucher said, explaining that the foundation was created to help provide resources to the association for equipment, supplies, scholarships and more.

“We were really looking for something different and unique, outside of the traditional things that you see,” he said.

The mouse races are pretty popular in the St. Louis and southern Illinois area, and RVSRA brings in a company from St. Louis that provides the equipment and puts on the event.

“And it’s been pretty darn popular because it’s so unique and nobody else is doing it, Breitenbucher continued.

“One of the first things people say is, ‘I’m scared of mice! Are there mice running around on the floor?’ And the answer is, ‘no.”

The mice are in an enclosed and contained in a six-lane race track that is about 16-feet long. Participants buy “Mouse Money” at the beginning of the night and then bet with this money.

Breitenbucher said it’s similar to a horse race.

“It’s really fun,” he said.

There will be seven races throughout the night. In between the races there is a stationary Winner’s Wheel with 50 colored slots on it. Participants buy a card that has a number on it (one through 50). Then a mouse is on the middle of the wheel, and whatever number the mouse walks to, that cardholder wins a prize. This takes place six or seven times throughout the night.

There also will be opportunities to play Plinko and the Big Six Wheel. These games, in addition to the main races, allow winners to receive tickets that they can then put into a raffle for prizes. There will be a table with prizes on display, and participants will place tickets in the bucket of the prize that they hope to win.

Additionally, the night will feature a silent auction with prizes including a three-night stay at Wisconsin Dells, skybox tickets for the Chicago Bulls, car wash coupons, restaurant and golf course certificates, one-year memberships to a local gym and shooting range, and more.

Staff and volunteers help bring the annual event to fruition.

“Peggy King is a member of our foundation and just does hours and hours of work on this event,” Breitenbucher said.

Tickets are $20 and include appetizers and two drinks, and ticket holders’ names are automatically entered to win prizes. Tickets are available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at RVSRA’s office at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley.

Tickets also can be purchased over the phone by calling 815-933-7336 and they will be held at will call. There also will be tickets available at the door.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first race at 7 p.m. The Knights of Columbus is located at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

WHAT: 5th Annual Great Mouse Race benefiting the River Valley Special Recreation Association

WHEN: Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first race at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

COST: Tickets are $20

MORE INFO: 815-933-7336