Scams, Jay-Z's Western and scary teens

Fans of heist dramas might enjoy “Lords of Scam,” now streaming on Netflix. But don’t go looking for a bunch of second-story men and safecrackers. This French documentary describes clever con men who used an arcane loophole to skim a staggering amount of euros from the carbon-tax system, in which European companies agreed to pay to offset the pollution they produce.

Such skims and scams have been featured in films from “Superman III” to “Office Space.” This carbon tax rip-off worked so well one of the French fraudsters admits he had no idea how much money he had amassed. It allowed them to live in ring-a-ding-ding Rat Pack style until they turned on each other and crashed their virtual house of cards. Available in subtitles or dubbed into English.

• Produced by Jay-Z, “The Harder They Fall” puts Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi and Deon Cole in the saddle of a cinematic 2021 Western. Given a brief theatrical release some 10 days ago, “Harder” streams on Netflix beginning today.

• An apathetic teen (Sissy Spacek) runs away with a James Dean-obsessed killer (Martin Sheen) and sets off on a homicidal spree in director Terrence Malick’s terrifying and beautiful 1973 epic “Badlands” (5:15 p.m., TCM, TV-14). Based on the 1958 case of killer Charles Starkweather and his 14-year-old girlfriend who terrified the heartland, seemingly for “kicks” and the celebrity that murder, capture and even execution would bring.

Starkweather riveted a society scared of juvenile delinquents and teenagers in general, as well as the rock music and exploitation movies marketed to entertain them. In the 1958 Steve McQueen shocker “The Blob” (streaming on HBO Max), adults seem more afraid of the teenagers than the gelatinous creature in their midst.

Curiously, the surviving teens of that era now are entering their 80s, so it’s hard to think of them as terrifying. Except for those who watch “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (7 p.m., Fox News) and believe his every word.

The Starkweather killings inspired other films, including “The Sadist” (1963), “Kalifornia” (1993), “Natural Born Killers” (1994) and “Starkweather” (2004).

• The four-part series “Nova Universe Revealed” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) returns to explore the history and fate of our galaxy, known as the Milky Way, explaining along the way how it got its recognizable appearance.

• “Secrets of the Dead” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores the origins of Stonehenge.

• “Jay Leno’s Garage” (9 p.m., CNBC, TV-PG) receives visits from boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and Ray Liotta (“Goodfellas”), recently seen in HBO Max’s “The Many Saints of Newark.”

CULT CHOICE

The life of a Cuban tycoon (Antonio Banderas) begins to unravel after wedding a mail-order American bride (Angelina Jolie) in the 2001 drama “Original Sin” (8 p.m., MoMax). The Insider.com website ranked all of Jolie’s films and found this to be the worst. Venerable critic Rex Reed called it “preposterous” and “high on lust and low on logic.”

