Kultivators hosting November meeting

Kankakee Kultivators will meet at noon on Thursday, Nov. 18, in the 4th Floor Auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library. The program for the day will be presented by Colleen Nelson and titled “Christmas Fresh Greens Decorating Inside and Outside Your Home.”

They will also elect and install their new officers for 2022. Club members invite anyone who is interested in plants, gardening, horticultural design and related topics to attend and enjoy their meetings’ educational opportunities and entertainment. Anyone who would like to work toward accomplishing the Kultivators’ missions is welcome to join the organization.

For more information, go to Kankakee Kultivators on Facebook.