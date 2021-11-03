BGHS releases schedule through September

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society has released the 2021/22 schedule of events. For more information on the organization and its events, call 815-933-6452 or go to <a href="https://www.bourbonnaishistory.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaishistory.org</a>.

<strong>Local History 101 “Antebellum Abolitionists (1838-60)”</strong>

This webinar (hybrid in-person and Zoom) and Lifelong Learning course at KCC will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 5. Go to <a href="https://continuinged.kcc.edu" target="_blank">continuinged.kcc.edu</a> for more information.

<strong>Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair</strong>

The BGHS will host Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4, at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000 S. Road, Kankakee.

Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points.

Shop for unique gifts such as wall art, stained glass, leather goods, knitted and crocheted items, fabric crafts, quilts, woodcrafts, upcycled and recycled vintage, jewelry, leather goods, painted glass and wood, laser-etched wood and glass, string art, local honey, paper crafts, doll clothes, candles, handmade bath products and more.

<strong>Inauguration of Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse</strong>

The date is to be determined, but this will take place during the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival; either June 25 or 26.

<strong>Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair</strong>

Scheduled for July 4. More information to be released as the annual event grows closer.

<strong>Fifth Annual Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner</strong>

Scheduled for Sept. 16. The event is typically held at the Kankakee Country Club.