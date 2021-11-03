Best Bets: Week of Nov. 3 - 9

<strong>Fall Sip ‘N Shop</strong>

From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Flight 102, 65 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais, there will be shopping, cocktails and socializing. A number of local vendors will be selling gifts, clothing, crafts and more.

“Grab your friends and join us for a fun day of shopping, sipping and socializing! Our wine and cocktail menu will be available for purchase. We will also have some awesome door prizes donated by our fantastic vendors,” Flight 102 shared on its Facebook page.

The following vendors are scheduled to attend: Made for Me Boutique, Gabby’s Baked Goodies, Knockin’ on Holiday’s Door, Witchway Creations, Tastefully Simple and Towels by Audrey.

>> 815-523-7470

<strong>Turkey Trot</strong>

At 9 a.m. Saturday on the trails of Perry Farm Park, the 9th Annual Turkey Trot has the options for a 10K run (6.2 miles), a 5K run (3.1 miles) and a 2-mile walk. This unique race is accessible to all skill and interest levels. All proceeds benefit the Child Network.

According to the event’s Facebook page, “You don’t have to be fast to win a prize in this competition! [All] 10k and 5k runners will predict how fast they will run and if you are the closest to your predicted time, you win a turkey!”

>> Register at <a href="mailto:KourtneeT@btpd.org" target="_blank">KourtneeT@btpd.org</a>

<strong>Dinosaur Appreciation</strong>

At 1 p.m. Sunday at Willowhaven Park Nature Center, 1451 N. 4000East in Kankakee, families are invited for a day celebrating dinosaurs. Join Miss Amber for a fossil dig, go on a dino egg hunt, create a life-size skeleton puzzle and create some prehistoric crafts. An adult must accompany children and adults are welcome at no charge.

This event is part of Willowhaven’s three weeks of dinosaur appreciation. The celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. Friday with a dinosaur-themed magnet project with Miss Amber. Participants are welcome to explore the nature center following the program and see our dinosaur exhibits that will only be on display Nov. 2-21.

>> <a href="https://www.btpd.org/willowhaven" target="_blank">btpd.org/willowhaven</a> or call 815-933-9905 Ext. 4

<strong>‘8beats’ Movie Screening</strong>

At 7 p.m. tonight at the Paramount Theatre in Kankakee, Bradley native Samuel Sorich will be presenting a screening of his short film, “Seau de Sang,” which is part of an eight-part anthology series titled “8beats.”

The short film — which translates to “Bucket of Blood” in English — is about the brief sojourn of Jesuit explorer Jacques Marquette and his companions on the Chicago River in the winter of 1675.

In October 2019, Sorich and filmmaking partner and best friend Dan King were capturing footage at Starved Rock when King fatally fell from a cliff.

“Screening ‘8beats’ at the Paramount is a homecoming of sorts as both Danny and I had learned to love films and filmmaking in this theater at each other’s side,” shared Sorich.

Tickets for the screening can be purchased at the door or at <a href="http://www.8beatsmovie.com" target="_blank">8beatsmovie.com</a>. Those unable to attend the screening can view the films on-demand on the website.

>> <a href="http://www.8beatsmovie.com" target="_blank">8beatsmovie.com</a>

<strong>Kankakee County Museum Artisan Faire</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Kankakee County Museum will be hosting its Artisan Faire — a juried fine art and fine craft show and sale to kick off the holiday season.

Original artwork will include watercolor and oil paintings, pottery, sculpture, woodworking for hand-turned pens, hand-knits, quilts, jewelry, porcelain painting, handmade soaps, recycled memories and the museum store.

Lunch of soup and sandwich available. Enjoy a stroll through the museum while getting some holiday shopping done. Admission is free.

The museum is located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

>> 815-932-5279