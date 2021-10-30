REEL TALK: 'Soho' an intriguingly creative roller coaster

Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver”) continues to wow audiences with his newest vibrantly haunting tale “Last Night In Soho.” The film stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise — or Ellie as she prefers — a country bumpkin from Cornwall whose mother committed suicide many years ago due to a reported mental illness.

Raised by her grandmother, Ellie excitedly embarks upon a new chapter in her life at the School of Fashion Design in London. Warned that London can be overwhelming and getting a glimpse in the mirror of what Ellie experiences, the foreshadowing is obvious…we are in for a wild and unexpected ride.

As Ellie meets her new roomie Jocasta (Synnove Karlsen) — not a country bumpkin, but a pretentious bully. There’s a “Mean Girls” vibe which drives Ellie to look for housing elsewhere. This choice is the pivotal crossroads which will take Ellie on the roller coaster ride of her young life.

The room she finds is a converted attic in a home run by a strict elderly woman, Ms. Collins (Diana Rigg). Her rules are clear and Ellie feels at home until she goes to sleep, seemingly traveling to a world existing decades ago.

Ellie finds herself walking in the shoes of, or perhaps becoming, a young Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) who has come to the big city to become the next singing sensation. Waking the next morning, the invigorated Ellie is inspired and reaches for her own stars despite the whisperings and snickering of her classmates.

But after a few nights of “traveling” back to the 1960’s, the encounters become much darker and incredibly more disturbing as the lines of reality are blurred and her dreams become not just nightmares, but daytime disturbances as well.

Wright writes and directs this intriguing story of toxic masculinity of decades ago and the domino effect across generations of women. Seen through the timid eyes of a young woman who either has a gift or a mental illness, Wright finds just the right tone to draw us into identifying with Ellie.

Her sweetness and innocence are ripped from her as she sleeps, creating an awareness of the negative elements of London she was previously warned about. Wright also ingeniously finds a way for us to see Ellie as Sandie and/or her protector, as Ellie is privy to the past. She meets Jack (Matt Smith), initially a handsomely powerful man who Sandie is smitten with, but quickly sees him as a crass womanizer with ulterior motives.

Through all of this, Ellie experiences a metamorphosis, physically and emotionally, but as the situation becomes more morbid, so too does her appearance. Wright’s special effects and camera angles are engrossing as we experience Ellie’s situations both in life and her dream world.

This bold story is equally visually captivating. Set in London, much of the story takes place back in the psychedelic sixties with raucous night club parties and edgy shows. The grittiness of the era is artfully yet subtly displayed with Wright paying careful attention to every detail from costuming and make up to music and set design.

Sean Connery’s “Thunderball” is on the marquee, women are objects and objectified as they perform for all male audiences, and of course, the fashion of the times is a focal point. Wright doesn’t miss a step as he sets up this trippy adventure where time and space are as blurred as the reality of the situation.

While Wright’s creativity brings this bizarre film to life, he lacks confidence in his audience to pick up on a few clues of what really is happening. The extra moments focused on “the clues” disappoints as catching them is half the fun.

McKenzie’s nuanced yet bold performance perfectly fits the role. She allows her character to grow, but also allows us to connect with her and experience her confusion, frustration and dire need to know the truth of the past as she questions her own mental stability.

Wright masterfully plants that seed of doubt, executed skillfully by McKenzie. Of course, our dreamworld consisting of Taylor-Joy and Smith are equally powerful as the pain of losing our dreams and following a different path are patently evident. And Riggs as Ms. Collins is an absolute joy to see on the screen.

“Last Night In Soho” is an intriguingly creative film with standout performances, impactful visual effects and a message that still rings true today.

Reel Talk rating: 3 ½ stars

"Last Night In Soho" is now playing at Cinemark Movies 10 and Meadowview Theatre.