Local filmmaker presenting short film at Paramount

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The breakout box originally incorrectly stated that the screening will be Thursday, Nov. 3 — the screening will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.</strong></em>

<em><strong><em><strong>The story has been updated to reflect that Steve Benoit formerly taught communications at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and now teaches at Kankakee High School.</strong></em></strong></em>

In the late ‘90s and early 2000s, two kids from Bradley shared a dream of becoming filmmakers.

“Most of my childhood memories consist of making films in Bourbonnais [and Bradley] with my best friend, Dan King,” said Sam Sorich.

In October 2019, Sorich and King were capturing footage at Starved Rock when King fatally fell from a cliff. They were shooting the last scenes of their film “Seau de Sang.”

The short film — which translates to “Bucket of Blood” in English — is about the brief sojourn of Jesuit explorer Jacques Marquette and his companions on the Chicago River in the winter of 1675.

“Although the film depicts true events that took place almost 350 years ago, it also holds many timeless resonances of the friendship I shared with Danny,” Sorich said.

He continued saying that the film is essentially about love triumphing over, and within, death. Sorich dedicated the film to King and King’s father, Dave, “who gave us our first camera in fifth grade.” Dave, one of the original owners of King Music in Bradley, passed away a week before they started shooting back in 2017.

“Sang” is part of an eight-part anthology film titled “8beats,” which will be screening at the Paramount Theatre — 213 N Schuyler Ave., Kankakee — at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

“Many of the scenes were filmed on location in Kankakee, with local crew and support from the community,” said Sorich, who now resides in downtown Chicago with wife, Ellie.

The films are comprised of various Catholic filmmakers across the United States and Canada, led by Sorich and co-executive producer Anthony D’ambrosio. The purpose of the films was to form a collaboration of diverse artistic voices and to reinvigorate the imagination at the crossroads of faith and cinema.

“We wanted to lean into the divisions that so define our modern world and address the real disagreement among the directors,” expressed Sorich.

“By collaborating and creating cinema together, we we were able to be transformed by our subject matter and transcend these disagreements for a more fundamental unity, all rooted in the teaching of Jesus.”

The films deal with controversial and mature themes not commonly found in so-called “religious films,” and are meant to engage a universal audience regardless of any cultural identity.

“Screening ‘8beats’ at the Paramount is a homecoming of sorts as both Danny and I had learned to love films and filmmaking in this theater at each other’s side,” shared Sorich.

He said that it also brings back memories of screening their short films at the Homegrown Film Festival in 2013, hosted by local educator Steve Benoit, who currently teaches at Kankakee High School.

Benoit was Sorich and King’s communication teacher at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, and “was a major supporter and collaborator of many of our films.” Benoit will be hosting a short Q & A after the film.

Tickets for the screening can be bought at the door or at <a href="http://www.8beatsmovie.com" target="_blank">8beatsmovie.com</a>. Those unable to attend the screening can view the films on demand on the website.

Samuel Sorich will be presenting a screening of "8beats" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Paramount Theatre — 213 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="http://www.8beatsmovie.com" target="_blank">8beatsmovie.com</a>. Tickets will also be available at the door.