Library Life: Week of Oct. 31

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Social Justice Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the White Oak Room, the library will host a book club to get you thinking and talking about the inequality and injustice that exists in our culture. Participants will be discussing the second half of the book “Minor Feelings” by Cathy Park Hong.

• Write Your Book Camp: Kids in grades 3rd through 6th are invited to work on their own book at this writing camp, which will provide young writers space to try out ideas, find just the right words and get positive feedback about their work. Every camper will receive a writing journal and a special pen. Snacks will be provided. Register for this special program by Monday, Nov. 1, by emailing Ms. Rory at <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Around the World: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, kids in grades kindergarten through fourth are invited to explore different countries with language, art, music and books. The group meets the first Monday of every month.

• Lego Club: At 4 and 5 p.m. Thursday, the library invites patrons to join for a monthly challenge that ranges from building while blindfolded to using every color in the rainbow. All ages are welcome to use our Lego’s to create to their imaginations’ content. Their creation will be displayed in the library until next month’s club.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.

• CPR Class: At 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, the library is holding a free CPR class. In-person registration is required and participants will receive certification upon completion.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Smooth Fusion: At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the library is hosting an open mic night in the 4th Floor Auditorium. Different styles of performing arts are welcome.

• Jazz After Hours: At 6 p.m. Friday in the 4th Floor Auditorium, the library will showcase jazz music.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• The library has received new arrivals, including “No Words” by Meg Cabot, “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods and “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Book Sale: Now through Nov. 9, The Friends of the Library Group will be holding a book sale during library hours.

• Take and Make: Every Saturday, there is a new take-and-make craft available for pick up. Supplies and instructions are provided and are geared toward children in grades first through fifth. This week’s craft is Mummy Pumpkins.

• Immunocompromised Hours: The library has special hours for immunocompromised patrons from 10 to 11 a.m. every day the library is open.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>NOTE: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609