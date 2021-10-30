Kankakee County Museum hosting Artisan Faire

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, the Kankakee County Museum will be hosting its Artisan Faire — a juried fine art and fine craft show and sale to kick off the holiday season.

Original artwork will include watercolor and oil paintings, pottery, sculpture, woodworking for hand-turned pens, hand-knits, quilts, jewelry, porcelain painting, handmade soaps, recycled memories and the Museum store.

Lunch of soup and sandwich available. Enjoy a stroll through the museum while getting some holiday shopping done. Admission is free.

The museum is located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-5279.