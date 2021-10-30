Bourbonnais resident crowned Mrs. Philippines

Daily Journal staff report

Benilda Degracia Hizon, of Bourbonnais, was crowned Mrs. Philippines PIWC 2021 by Veronica Fertig (Mrs. Philippines PIWC 2019) and was escorted by husband, Dr. Miguel Hizon. The Philippine Independence Week Committee (PIWC) celebrated its 46th anniversary celebration at the Marriott Hotel in Oakbrook.

This year’s PIWC memorable patriotic celebration by nostalgic Filipinos away from the Motherland, has been labeled “a grand spectacular success,” according to a news release. The 2021 PIWC Beauty Queens coronation highlighted the gala event, with the crowning and parade of participants.

The gala celebration showcased the great impact amongst the Philippine Independence celebrators in the Filipino-American community and proud freedom.

The event also featured the traditional Rigodon de Honor participated by PIWC officers and members, folk dance presentation for the ultra-chic dramatic opening by the PIWC 2020-2021 beauty queens and various Filipino talented singers, dancers and participants for sharing their entertainment prowess.

Serving as the guest speaker was Honorable Consul Ryan Pondoc of the Chicago Philippine Consulate. The keynote speaker was Honorable Edward Tiesenga.

The PIWC, founded in 1975 under the auspices of the then Consul General Rodolfo Sanchez (deceased) of the Philippine Consulate General of Chicago, has evolved through the years from its annual gala balls to celebrate.