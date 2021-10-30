Bourbonnais library hosting coffee tasting event

Nick Mansell, from Connect Roasters, will be at the Bourbonnais Public Library at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, for a special coffee tasting in the library’s White Oak Room.

At the event, participants will sample three different coffees and learn about where they come from, how they are roasted and what makes them taste different.

Connect Roasters is headquartered in Bourbonnais and has been in business since 2016. Their goal is to serve people delicious coffee and use it as a vehicle to empower communities — both in countries they source coffee from and communities closer to home.

They do this through a giveback model that supports partner organizations that are doing development work.

Registration is required for this free event. To register, email <a href="mailto:csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

The library is located at 250 W. John Casey Rd., Bourbonnais.