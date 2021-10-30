A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Halloween nostalgia

Despite the fact that one of my earliest memories is being freaked out at the sight of my dad dressed up in a mask and wig, Halloween is still one of my favorite days of the year.

I remember as a kid coming home from school — already in my costume from the school’s Halloween parade — and anxiously waiting by the front door until it was time for trick-or-treating to commence.

With another Halloween upon us, I tried thinking about all of the costumes I’d worn throughout my life. I’ll try and give it a go, in no particular order: a bunny (which, up until recently, I thought was a cat costume), Glinda the Good Witch, a lady bug, a witch, Boo from “Monsters Inc.,” a ‘50s diner waitress, Ghostface from “Scream,” Alice from “The Brady Bunch,” Wednesday Addams, Tai from “Clueless,” a mob wife, Elaine from “Seinfeld,” Wednesday Addams again, Alice from “The Brady Bunch” again (but 15 years later), Grace from “Will & Grace,” Dorothy but she didn’t survive the twister.

I’m missing about 10 or 11, but that’s not too shabby.

Clearly I have a predisposition to go for pop culture-themed costumes. That will continue this year as I plan to be the Lydia Dietz to my fiancé’s Beetlejuice. While my trick-or-treating days are long gone, I still love dressing up. Who doesn’t love an excuse to try out being someone else for a few hours?

I also love the general vibe of Halloween. While I hate that we’re in the time of year where darkness is befalling us earlier in the day, I do love curling up on the couch in the evening and watching a scary movie. If we’re being honest, I do this all year long, but it feels different when there’s a chill in the air and leaves on the ground.

However it seems within the last few years, the entire month of October has been dedicated to Halloween. After a while, it starts feeling oversaturated and, by the time Oct. 31 rolls around, I’m kind of spent on it.

I wish we could go back to the simplicity of the costume parade at school followed by trick-or-treating — and that’s it. I feel that way about a lot of things; the wish and yearning nostalgia for simpler times.

But, even though the candy is long gone and I’ve outgrown the costumes, I still have the memories. And I’ll count that as a treat.