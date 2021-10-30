Shaw Local

5 local programs for seniors

5-upcoming-programs

By Daily Journal staff report

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet works to provide services and activities for senior citizens and their families in the Kankakee area. The organization has a number of events scheduled for the fall, including these five upcoming programs.

<strong>Crafting Connections</strong>

What: Learn to create an autumn button leaf.

When: Nov. 8

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Online

Register: Call Kelli at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, by Nov. 1 to register.

<strong>Wits Workout</strong>

What: Online group where participants engage in different interactive puzzles and games. Learn what to do in your daily life to keep your brain healthy.

When: Every Wednesday Nov. 17 to Dec. 8

Time: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Online.

Register: Call Kelli at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, by Nov. 10 to register.

<strong>Therapeutic Tai Chi in a Chair</strong>

What: A gentle exercise class designed for all fitness levels.

When: Oct. 6 to Nov. 24

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Bourbonnais Park District Recreation Station — 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley

<strong>Crafting Connections</strong>

What: Learn to create fall pumpkins.

When: Nov. 15

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Aroma Park United Methodist Church — 210 W. 3rd St., Aroma Park

Register: Call Kelli at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, by Nov. 8 to register.

<strong>Matter of Balance</strong>

What: Designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

When: Every Friday Jan. 14 to March 4

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Kankakee Valley Park District — 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

Register: Call Kelli at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910, to register.