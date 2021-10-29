KVTA performing 'Beauty and the Beast Jr.'

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association says, “Be our guest!” as they present their first youth production of the Young Peoples Theatre for the 2021-2022 season, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” in November. The cast of 48 will bring this tale as old as time to life in the Kankakee area.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee.

Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance.

The classic story tells of Belle, played by Chloe Kearney of St. Anne, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, portrayed by Ethan Jackson of Kankakee, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self.

But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Portraying the Beast’s enchanted household are Alitheia Barbee, of Kankakee, as Mrs. Potts; Charlotte Case, of Kankakee, as Cogsworth; Artie Meyer, of Kankakee, as Chip; Camden Norfleet, of Bourbonnais, as Lumiere; Grace Soucie, of Kankakee, as the Wardrobe; Clare Steffes, of Bourbonnais, as Babette.

Belle’s father, Maurice, is portrayed by Holden Hall, of Kankakee. The villagers are led by Gaston played by Paul Bishir, of Momence; Brody Wosz, of Kankakee, as LeFou; LilyAnne Daniels, of Bradley, Melaina Hall, of Kankakee, Colby Ogibovic, of Momence, and Abbey Purcell, of Manteno, will play the Silly Girls.

The story is narrated by Hannah Mantooth and Margie Meyer, both of Kankakee, and Beatrice White and Mary Worby, both of Bourbonnais.

The other memorable characters that round out the cast are played by Carly Carrigan, Sevin Casey, Kinley Collins, Alexis Douglas, Wesley Haggard, Lindsey Hudgins, Liam Johnson, Raegan Jones, Kylee Kothe, Adelyn Lindsay, Haley O’Keefe, Kara Settle, Claire and Ella Steinacker, Ellie Whalen and Jacee Yeates of Bourbonnais; Victoria Eisenach of Braceville; Ruby Christensen, Gabriella Fuentes, Quinlin Kirkland, Margot Mau-Bridges, Emma O’Brien, Sophie Powell, Michaela Richey and Carson Williams of Kankakee; Noah Parpart, Seamus Pendergast and Cole Pilbeam of Manteno; Adrianna Udstuen of Monee.

This musical theatre treasure has some of the most popular Disney songs that many have enjoyed throughout the years.

“You do not want to miss the music being wonderfully showcased by the talented cast, the stunning sets, amazing costumes and fun choreography,” KVTA said in a news release.

Helping to bring this Disney classic musical to life are director Paula Sutter, assistant director Beth Sutter, vocal director Carrie Chaparro and choreographer Grace Beatty.

“KVTA thanks you for your continued support, and with deepest pride and greatest pleasure invites you to relax and pull up a chair as they proudly present Beauty and the Beast Jr.!” continued the news release.

Tickets are available, as is seat selection, online at <a href="http://www.kvta.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a> or by calling 815-935-8510. If there are tickets remaining, they will be available at the door.