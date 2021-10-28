November events at Clifton library

Central Citizens’ Library District has released its November events calendar. The library is located at 1134 East 3100 North Rd., Clifton and can be reached at 815-694-2800.

<strong>Autumn Canvas Painting</strong>

At 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Nov. 6, the library will provide the supplies and instruction to make your own painting. This program is free to CCLD card holders, $10 for non-residents. Each time slot has limited seating please call or visit us to register for a seat.

<strong>Christmas Drawing Contest</strong>

Middle school and high school students are invited to submit an original Holiday Drawing suitable for younger children to color. Keep the drawing simple. Use 8.5-by-11-inch white paper. Books and “CCLD” must be in the drawing. Write your name, grade and phone number on the back of your drawing. There will be a $50 cash prize. Entries must be turned in to the library by 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

<strong>Storytime</strong>

At 10 a.m. every Friday, and on the second Saturday of each month, the library hosts a half hour of interactive stories, rhymes, games and activities perfect for birth to preschool aged children. This is a free event open to the public.

<strong>Middle School Art Workshop</strong>

At 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month, fifth through eighth graders are invited for the workshop. November’s focus will be on colored pencils. On Nov. 3, participants will learn techniques and on Nov. 17, there will be a project. Registration is required for both dates.

<strong>Book Club</strong>

At 6 p.m. Nov. 22, the book club discussion will be on “The Chicken Sisters” by KJ Dell’Antonia. Copies are available at the library.