Upcoming events at Pembroke library

The Pembroke Public Library District, located at 13130 East Central in Hopkins Park, is hosting a number of Halloween-themed events this week.

All Hallows Read encourages reading of Halloween-themed stories, and 2021 library bags are available with library card. Sign up for a bag by calling 815-944-8609.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, there will be the All Hallows Read pizza party at the library. Costumes are encouraged and yum bags will be available. The gathering will take place in the Beverly Hall.

At 12:30 p.m. Friday, the library is hosting a free program with the University of Illinois Extension that will introduce patrons to a “Meet the Critters” exhibit. The presentation will discuss reptiles vs. amphibians, turtles and snakes.

Attendees will be able to meet Gypsy, a ball python, and Ranger, a three-toed box turtle.