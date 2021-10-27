Best Bets: Week of Oct. 27 - Nov. 2

<strong>RVAR Annual Vendor Fair</strong>

At 11 a.m. on Oct. 31, River Valley Animal Rescue will host a vendor fair to benefit the shelter. The event will be held at 710 S West St., Peotone. There will be up to 40 vendors selling arts, crafts and more, plus raffles, lunch and trick-or-treating for kids.

The shelter is located at 3960 N. Vincennes Trail, Momence. RVAR is a registered non-profit no-kill animal rescue and shelter that has no paid employees and operates fully on proceeds from its resale shop and donations from the public. The shelter has placed hundreds of animals in permanent homes since 2012.

For more information, call 815-507-5007.

<strong>Zonta Empowerment Walk</strong>

As part of October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Zonta Club of Kankakee will be hosting an Empowerment Walk to support survivors of domestic abuse.

Zonta’s advocacy committee is working with Harbor House — Kankakee County Coalition Against Domestic Violence on the event. The walk will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on the grounds of the Civic Auditorium in Kankakee.

If weather does not cooperate, the event will be brought indoors. There will be several stations along the short paved path to learn more about Zonta, domestic violence and information on resources and involvement.

<strong>Mall-O-Ween</strong>

At 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, there will be a trick-or-treat event at Northfield Square Mall, located at 1600 N State Route 50, Bourbonnais. The event is sponsored by mall tenants and will end when candy runs out. There will not be a costume contest this year.

The mall will be operating as normal, with shopping, dining and entertainment options available before or after the trick-or-treat portion. According to the event page, “we encourage everyone to practice safe COVID-19 guidelines.”

For more information, call 815-937-4241.

<strong>Murder in the BC Mansion — Mystery Dinner</strong>

At 7 p.m. Oct. 30, The Bennett-Curtis House — 302 W Taylor St, Grant Park — invites you to take part in a 20s Speakeasy WhoDunit. The evening begins with appetizers and mingling with guests and cast. The cast are seated amongst attendees and dinner is served throughout the play. During the meal a murder is committed. It’s up to diners to figure out WhoDunit!

“We do a lot of special occasions, it’s kind of our forte,” owner Scott Zizec told Lifestyles of Kankakee County last month. “Our thing is the food, but we throw in a fun event on top of that.”

For more information or to make reservations, call 815-465-2288.

<strong>Outdoor movies</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday, the Grant Park Youth Commission will be presenting a screening of “The Addams Family” at the Village of Grant Park Community Park — 209 W. Dixie Hwy, Grant Park.

There will be a movie preview at 6:45 p.m., and there will be free popcorn and hot dogs while supplies last. Pop and water will be available for purchase.

The youth commission recommends bringing blankets. For more information, call 815-465-6531.

Kankakee River State Park will be wrapping up its Classic Horror Movie series at 8 p.m. Saturday with a screening of “Frankenstein” (1931). Snacks, blankets and chairs are permitted.

The screening will be located at 5314 IL-102 in Bourbonnais. For more information, email <a href="mailto:adam.minton@illinois.gov" target="_blank">adam.minton@illinois.gov</a>.

Aroma Park: 4 to 7 p.m.

Beecher: 2 to 6 p.m.

Bonfield: 6 to 8 p.m.

Bourbonnais: 4 to 7 p.m.

Bradley: 5 to 7 p.m.

Braidwood: 3 to 7 p.m.

Chebanse: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Coal City: 4 to 7 p.m.

Grant Park: 4 to 7 p.m.

Herscher: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee: 5 to 7 p.m.

Limestone: 4 to 6 p.m.

Manteno: 3 to 6 p.m.

Momence: 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Peotone: 3 to 6 p.m.

Watseka: 4 to 6 p.m.

Wilmington: 4 to 7:30 p.m.