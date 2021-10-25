CW dusts off old USA series '4400'

CW reaches all the way back to 2004 for “4400” (8 p.m., TV-PG). A reboot of “The 4400” broadcast on basic-cable’s USA 17 years ago, it offered viewers a murky head-scratcher about 4,400 people who vanished into a blinding white light sometime during the last half of the 20th century.

While beamed up at different times in different locations, they return all at once, much to the concern of loved ones, neighbors and authorities. They arrive in Detroit, of all places, with no knowledge of their disappearance, having not aged a day since they vanished.

The original began as a limited series, back when they called them miniseries, and starred Peter Coyote, among others. The CW puts the accent on youthful newcomers. Viewers might recall Joseph David-Jones from “Nashville” and “Arrow.”

Since CW revived the series, I dug out my old 2004 review and saw I had praised it for an original story that stood out from a sea of remakes, sequels and reality drivel — and now it’s a remake itself.

• Speaking of reality drivel, “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) anticipates Halloween with “Horror Night,” complete with the sounds of “The Monster Mash,” the 1962 one-hit wonder holiday novelty record by Bobby “Boris” Pickett.

• The Seattle Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints in NFL action (7 p.m., ESPN). Fans in search of a variation on the color commentary might sample “Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli” (7 p.m., ESPN2). Eli and Peyton Manning, brothers and retired quarterbacks, watch the game from a remote location and share commentary and kidding for all four quarters.

In some ways this is a televised variation on social media commentary. Only it’s from two guys with Super Bowl rings who were raised by Archie Manning, himself an NFL quarterback, primarily with the New Orleans Saints.

• Long before the “Chappelle’s Show” phenomenon, a strange and controversial departure from show business and a subsequent return to Netflix and notoriety, comedian Dave Chappelle appeared in the 1997 action thriller “Con Air” (9 p.m., TMC).

The movie that all but defines the “throw-everything-at-the-screen” school of filmmaking, it has all the bells and whistles of a Jerry Bruckheimer production. And it stars Nicolas Cage. But it also includes names more associated with independent movies, including John Malkovich and Steve Buscemi, two talents who long have straddled the world of big-budget commercial films and arthouse fare.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Gary Oldman stars in the 1992 shocker “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (5:15 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).

• Spencer mulls various prospects and worries about the fate of his friends as “All American” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) enters its fourth season.

• “Antiques Roadshow” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) puts the emphasis on items attached to emotional stories in an installment titled “Tearjerkers.”

• Smuggled weapons on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Missi Pyle guest stars on “The Big Leap” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• Heather’s unfamiliarity with the task at hand sends her into an emotional storm on the ninth season premiere of “Below Deck” (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-14).

• International intrigue on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Nurse Joe finds it hard to be a single dad on “Ordinary Joe” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A young patient’s father thinks he knows more than the doctors on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A Mexican teenager struggles to tell his family he has decided to live as a woman in the “POV” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) documentary “Things We Dare Not Do.”

• A random yard sale purchase changes a young boy’s life and that of his friends in the pilot episode of “Chucky” (9 p.m., Syfy, r, TV-MA).